TVNZ's Defending the Guilty, Neon's Drowning among great shows to stream

BEHIND HER EYES (NETFLIX)

If you were a fan of British thrillers like Doctor Foster, Deadwater Fell and The Deceived, then it’s likely you’ll fall for Netflix’s latest offering.

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, this six-part story is very much a psychological drama filled with twists, turns and plenty of tumult. Screenwriter Steve Lightfoot brings the same sense of character-driven tension building with a hint of dreamlike surreality to Eyes that made his TV adaptation of Thomas Harris’ Hannibal Lecter such a hypnotic hit.

DEFENDING THE GUILTY (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Katherine Parkinson headlines this six-part BBC comedy about a senior barrister mentoring a newly qualified one. Based on the 2010 best-selling memoir by Alex McBride, it focuses on “the silliness and absurdities of the criminal law”.

“When it lets go, loosens up and embraces the silliness of its world, Defending the Guilty really steps up to the bar," wrote The Guardian's Rebecca Nicholson.

Supplied Genius: Aretha, The Drowning and Defending the Guilty are among the great shows available to stream this week.

READ MORE:

* The Father, Amazon's Remorse, Netflix's Coded Bias among April's must see movies

* TVNZ's Creamerie, Netflix's Serpent, Amazon's Them amongst April's must see TV

* Line of Duty: Britain's best police procedural finds a welcome new home on TVNZ



Supplied Rupert Penry-Jones and Jill Halfpenny star in The Drowning.

THE DROWNING (NEON)

Jill Halfpenny stars in this four-part British drama about a mother who is still grieving eight years after losing her son. Having slowly rebuilt her life, everything is thrown into chaos again when she catches sight of a boy she’s convinced is her long-departed offspring.

“A well-paced, twist-laden script and strong performances make The Drowning a compulsive watch – even if it does stretch our credulity,” wrote The Evening Standard's Katie Rosseinsky.

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER (DISNEY+)

Marvel fans who found WandaVision’s sitcom and time-hopping theatrics a little too noodle-scratching will welcome the return to more traditional action here. Likewise, if the recent MCU left-turns towards multiverses and shape-shifting aliens has left you cold, then you’ll be delighted with this more down-to-Earth approach. We’re back on the familiar, paranoid political thriller territory of the Captain America trilogy.

An opening, action-packed salvo above Tunisia almost feels more Mandalorian in style – and just as thrilling – as point-of-view shots and vertiginous cinematography draw you into a breathtaking chase to stop the abduction of a high-profile asset. Just as quickly though, the tone shifts to domestic dramas and character re-establishment, as we meet as a cadre of new characters who now inhabit our two Marvel sidekicks’ personal universes. We know it won’t be long though before events bigger than themselves will require them back on duty and the trailer has already hinted at the return of beloved bit-players (both good and more nefarious) not seen since Civil War.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan team up for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

GENIUS: ARETHA (SKY GO)

This is an eight-part, deep-dive into the singer, songwriter, pianist, actress and civil rights activist’s rise from church gospel singer to chart-topping artist and musical icon.

Creator Suzan-Lori Parks offers up a fractured narrative and a few visuals flourishes in what is otherwise a fairly predictable biopic, anchored – and lifted – by the increasingly brilliant Cynthia Erivo (in the eponymous role) and the always reliable Courtney B. Vance.

THE IRREGULARS (NETFLIX)

Inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this eight-part period crime drama focuses on the Baker Street Irregulars, a group of young people best known for assisting Dr John Watson in helping to solve cases with a supernatural bent. However, while they do all the leg work, Sherlock Holmes seems to get all the credit.

“It has taken a familiar hodgepodge of elements and managed to concoct something that feels fresh and engaging, if not exactly new. And the show mostly gets away with it thanks, in part, to those meddling kids,” wrote CNN’s Brian Lowry.

Netflix While The Irregulars do all the leg work, Sherlock Holmes seems to get all the credit in the new Netflix series.

MARRIAGE OR MORTGAGE (NETFLIX)

In this new 10-episode reality series, wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes compete to win the hearts and budgets of an eclectic range of spouses-to-be. Will they pick fairytale nuptials? Or a dream home?

“The show is essentially a peppy, Hunger Games–esque competition for a couple's life savings,” wrote Glamour magazine’s Christopher Rosa. “Miller and Holmes, enthusiastic and determined, with nearly identical auburn hair, pull out all the stops to win.

ZEROZEROZERO (NEON)

Set in the world of drug trafficking, this crime drama quickly establishes its intimate style and vast scope in the absorbing opening episode. We travel to New Orleans, Mexico’s Monterrey and a small village in the Italian region of Calabria, as we meet the buyers, the sellers and the brokers of a large cocaine deal (as well as the authorities who surveil them).

Crafted by an Italian creative trio who include Sicario: Day of the Soldado screenwriter Stefano Sollima and based on the book by Gomorrah author Roberto Saviano, ZeroZeroZero (a title alluding to the purity of the product being transacted) doesn’t shy away from violence – or its consequences – and comes with a warning to prospective audiences that they shouldn’t get too attached to particular characters.

Throw in a terrific cast that includes Gabriel Byrne, Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan and The Missing’s Tchéky Karyo, as well as a tension-building, atmospheric score by Scottish post-rockers Mogwai, and the result is highly addictive viewing.