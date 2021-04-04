The Serpent: Slippery use of time only flaw in otherwise chilling Netflix drama

The Serpent is now available to stream on Netflix.

REVIEW: “Our home is always open to friends.”

From the outside, Alain Gautier, Charles Sobhraj, or whatever else he was calling himself on a particular day, was chivalrous, caring and charming. Constantly hosting lavish parties and helping out backpacking couples, or solitary souls, in their seeming hour of need.

However, as the new BBC/Netflix co-production The Serpent (now streaming in New Zealand on the latter) lays bare, he was really a conniving, confidence trickster and a cold-blooded serial killer.

A man who not only used his undoubted charisma to lure unsuspecting free spirits and those far from home to their doom, but also was slippery and smart enough to repeatedly evade the attentions of the authorities.

READ MORE:

* Concrete Cowboy: Idris Elba's Netflix urban western lifts the lid on real riders

* The Courier: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessie Buckley shine in Cold War thriller

* The Grey: Liam Neeson's harrowing and unrelenting wilderness thriller hits Neon

* TVNZ's Creamerie, Netflix's Serpent, Amazon's Them amongst April's must see TV



We first encounter him in late-November 1975 at one of his regular soirees at his Bangkok compound Kanit House. When not keeping an eye on festivities, he’s tending to a young man suffering from what appears to be a severe fever. Shortly after, we see him altering a passport, replacing the existing photograph with one of himself. He then does the same with a young woman’s travel document, inserting a picture of his French-Canadian partner Marie (Jenna Coleman).

Flash-forward two months and Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg (Billy Howle) is following up on concern from a countryman about his missing sister and her companion. Unable to get either the Dutch Ambassador or the Thai police interested, Knippenberg nonetheless decides to start doing some digging himself, becoming especially alarmed when his Australian counterpart regales him with a tale of two young people from his homeland who were found murdered and disfigured virtually beyond all recognition.

Netflix While offering up flashes of oily charm, Tahar Rahim mostly underplays Charles Sobhraj’s menace in The Serpent.

Ripper St writers Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay’s decision to split the Serpent’s fractured timeline into three strands certainly takes a little getting used to.

Even with the helpful departures board-style graphics, the switching between a trio of key incidents across six months in the opening installment, while teasing the mystery and muddying Sobhraj’s motivations, will likely leave meany feeling almost as discombobulated as his “houseguests”.

Director Tom Shankland (James Nesbitt-starrer The Missing) though does a nice job of re-creating Sobhraj’s seductive world and making the viewer feel both complicit and immersed in his increasingly disconcerting actions.

The soundtrack, meanwhile, is both a blessing and a curse, adding greatly to the rising tension and clever montages, but also grating when the period hits become a little too incessant.

The real reason to watch though is the cast. Not only for British actors Howle and Tim McInnerny’s respective Dutch and Belgian accents, but also Ellie Bamber as Knippenberg’s German wife Angela (whose role in proceedings is apparently rather underplayed here), Victoria and Doctor Who star Coleman’s against-type performance and another terrific turn from Rahim.

Netflix Billy Howle and Ellie Bamber’s Thailand Dutch consulate couple are hot on the trail of The Serpent.

Having shone as the eponymous Mauritanian in Amazon’s biopic of Guantanamo Bay prisoner Mohamedou Ould Slahi, here he uses a very different set of skills to bring Sobhraj to life.

While offering up flashes of oily charm, Rahim mostly underplays him, focusing more on his silent prowling around the periphery of his parties, stalking in the shadows and sitting back and waiting for the right moment. That means that, when Sobhraj does strike, it’s all the more powerful – and deeply disturbing.

The Serpent is now streaming on Netflix.