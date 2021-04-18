Films for Change: The streamer offering docos for all dispositions and politics

OPINION: The Films For Change platform (filmsforchange.stream) is one of those services that might make you feel just a little bit better about the loss of pretty much every DVD shop in the land in the last few years.

One of the joys of a DVD shop was seeking the dusty corners, seldom troubled by the Friday night crowd, and finding yourself some obscure gem, half-remembered childhood favourite, or even – gasp – a documentary.

The Films For Change channel – which costs a total of $A9 a month for unlimited views – is a library of some hundreds of titles, all documentary or true-story, with a broad kaupapa of advocating for the environment, the arts, human rights and respect for ways of living that maybe pre-date western capitalism.

It's an eclectic selection, ranging happily from the idiosyncratic and hilarious to the most worthy and tear-jerking. No matter what your disposition and politics, you'll find something here to fascinate you.

Supplied The Films For Change platform is one of those services that might make you feel just a little bit better about the loss of pretty much every DVD shop in the land in the last few years.

READ MORE:

* For the love of Florian: Why you should revisit the eclectic director's docos

* Why Seaspiracy is the best new documentary to watch on Netflix right now

* Beamafilm: Australasian service offers more than 1000 movies, TV series for free

* Kanopy: The amazing movies you can stream for free - with just your library card



FILMS FOR CHANGE Dogs of the 9th Ward is now streaming on Films For Change.

Dogs of The 9th Ward is a well-assembled half-hour documentary on the massive stray dog population in New Orleans and especially in the Ninth Ward, which was at the epicentre of Hurricane Katrina's devastation.

Most of the dogs here were once household pets, abandoned as their owners fled, died or were made homeless. It doesn't take a lot of insight to glean that these dogs' stories are also very human stories, about New Orleans as it was and as it is today. The film is a gentle stunner.

FILMS FOR CHANGE Life Off Grid is now streaming on Films For Change.

I also really enjoyed Life off Grid, which is a 2015 Canadian documentary about individuals and groups who have chosen to live unplugged from electricity and communications and made themselves responsible for their own heat, light and water.

As expected, the film takes in successes and failures, triumphs and tragedies, as it traverses the “Earth ships” movement, who are devoted to building sustainable and regenerative houses out of easily available materials, and a whole range of other adventurers who just want to get away from the tethers of society. Sometimes, even, in Canada's frozen north. Life Off Grid is a likeable and involving collection of yarns.

Supplied Cat People should be the new favourite film of anyone who is fooling themselves that they “own” a cat.

Or, still on the Films For Change platform, Cat People is a deep dive into the world of people who love cats, perhaps even more than they should. From the stereotype of the “crazy cat person” – and yes, they exist – to a potted history of how cats domesticated themselves and made themselves indispensable to our emotional and physical existence, Cat People should be the new favourite film of anyone in your life who is fooling themselves that they “own” a cat.