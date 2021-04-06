Bachelor NZ: Couple confirm shock break up

OPINION: Hello and welcome to dating hell on The Bachelor(ette) NZ, where you can never really escape your exes.

What are you talking about? I thought it was all over? You and me both, but TVNZ knows a ratings hit when they fall over one, so instead of letting sleeping dogs lie, they are eking out this double-header season out for another two episodes - starting with Monday night’s Behind the Final Rose "catch up” with Moses, Lexie and all the people they dated on national TV.

SUPPLIED/TVNZ Moses Mackay said filming The Bachelor NZ was one of the hardest things he's ever had to do.

Right. So what is this Final Rose thing? Basically some of Lexie’s dumped men, and Moses’ discarded women, were rounded up and locked in a theatre before being encouraged to air all their dirty laundry in public one last time as a "live" audience oooh'ed and ahhh'ed in all the right places.

Was there much dirty laundry left to air? Honestly, no, not really. Anyone who watched either season will know there was very little drama anywhere. Chanel talking about her decision to leave - and trusting her gut - proved yet again she was a real MVP of the season. Kimi calling Moses “quite smoke screeny”, and wishing she had told him he wasn’t treating the women (her) right flew under the radar, along with Shivani revealing she thought Moses wasn’t treating her with respect. (Are we feeling a trend here?!)

READ MORE:

* Bachelorette NZ: Lexie and winner Hamish have cleansed their social media of one another - but why?

* Bachelor NZ: Hometown dates go from the sublime to the absolutely awkward

* Bachelor NZ: Someone gets snotty with Moses - and it's only night two



Were the Bachelorette contestants just as honest? Look, there was only one guy we really wanted to hear from, and that was Jack - the baby-faced assassin who arguably broke Lexie’s heart by walking out before hometown dates. He said he wouldn’t change his decision, but geez, reliving that was as intense as the first time around. (Side note; his hair had me distracted most of the time he was on the couch. That’s all, that’s the side note.) Oh, and Paul is still the coolest guy around.

SUPPLIED/TVNZ Bachelorette contestant Jack was sticking by his decision.

Okay, but down to the important stuff. Who is still together? Not Annie and Moses, that's for sure. They are “still friends” after their “shared experience”, but after giving it a go when the cameras stopped rolling, hanging out, hiking, getting gifts from her mum, they couldn’t keep the romance alive in the real world. Bummer. It seems Moses found the whole thing really weird and a bit tough. He said the struggle was making sure everyone got “a bit of him”, and it was one of the most challenging things he’s done. He looked a little crushed by the whole thing, to be honest.

SUPPLIED/TVNZ The romance is over for Lexie and Hamish.

Tell me Lexie and Hamish are still shacked up? Thank goodness. Yes. They spent their summer roaming the country on a Tourism NZ ad (not really, but seriously, they should have been paid) and not watching the show together. They are still thinking about moving to Mount Maunganui and that’s about it. New Zealand’s ray of sunshine, Lexie said that, surprisingly for reality TV, there were a lot of real feelings, and it seems like some of those are for each other. Cute.

Stop the presses! Late breaking news! After all that, Lexie has revealed she and Hamish have, in fact, broken up post-After the Final Rose filming. Read all about it here.

What about those runner-ups? Shenae’s sit down on the couch was short and sweet, but for her, by the time the end came, the whole thing was mentally challenging, and ending things so abruptly was hard, after a month of her world revolving around one man. “Who breaks up with somebody and has to rewatch their entire relationship every night?” She called it a “form of heartbreak” at the end of it all, but it seems putting herself out there was a bigger thing. She and Moses are still in touch and “friends”.

And Aussie Todd? Still tall, dark, handsome, and impeccably nice, Aussie Todd admitted he was pretty devastated when he was dumped, but maybe the worst thing was having the whole nation watch it play out. (Another side note: Do any of these people know what they are signing up for? I'm guessing no - which leads me to...)

Any secrets revealed? Not really, the women spent a lot of time talking about Moses’ Crocs habit and there was a lot said about how “real” the process is. Did you know the series is unscripted… and real? Like, when they cried they were sad. And the nice guys really were nice guys. Because it was real. (And also a little culty, with no phones, music, watches or the ability to be by yourself. Fun!)

So that's it? Nope. There is one more night.

Wait. What happens on Tuesday night? Look, it’s hard to confidently say, but it looks like a pool party with all the contestants, like a very awkward party where everyone puts their keys in a bowl and a bunch of producers try to manufacture “romance” - or at least some sexy looks. Bachelor(ette) 2021, everyone!