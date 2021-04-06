Bachelor NZ: The after party that ended in tears for one bachelorette

Opinion: Once upon a time, in a world far, far away, there was an unspoken rule: what happened at the after party, stayed at the after party. But those were the olden days, where reality TV didn’t exist and television networks didn’t have sponsorship deals to fulfil.

And so, in this, the year 2021, we poor schlubs were lured in to yet another hour of television where we just watched a couple dozen good-looking single people chatting by a pool. I don't understand either.

SUPPLIED/TVNZ Lexie and Moses sure had a lot to talk about.

They are really milking this Bachelor(ette) NZ thing this year, aren’t they? In a word, yes. Do we love it. Honestly, also yes.

So what did we watch exactly? Just 24 hours after the After the Final Rose episode, there was a cocktail party, with (maybe one too many) actual cocktails. Chanel described it as a reunion after the reunion (after the reunion after the reunion after the reunion, because it will never stop), but maybe Niki said it best when the Bachelorette contestants walked in: FRESH MEAT!

READ MORE:

* Bachelorette NZ: Lexie Brown confirms break up with Hamish Boyd

* Bachelor NZ: Couple confirm shock break up

* Bachelor NZ: Moses picks his winner and puts a ring on it (sort of)



So just a good, old-fashioned boozey pool party? Again, yes.

Did sparks fly? Well, Negin really loved Jack and his mullet. Joe tried his luck with Lana, who already had a boyfriend. And Devaney and Vaz revealed they have, uh, spent some special adult time together in the past, but absolutely never will again if he has anything to do with it.

So Vaz was hot property at the party? Yes, the man about town, who doesn’t want to be classified as the guy who goes on reality telly for love, had been sliding into Negin’s DMs and would very much like to do that again. Oh and yes, he took his shirt off again. But no, he doesn’t want to be “that guy”. Okay mate.

Anyone else have potential? Paul and Shivani, in one of the most unlikely matches, seem to have coupled up after Paul turned up on The Bachelor, and they ended up on a plane together after she got sent home. Because these people all sign very full contracts legally stopping them from talking about what happened during filming, talking to each other, was a (legally fine, I guess) outlet for them both.

SUPPLIED/TVNZ Moses showed up with crystal tress for each of the women, a gift from him and his mum.

How’s Moses? Things seemed rough after the first reunion. Well, he showed up like a little Easter Bunny, with a basket full of crystals for all the women - a gift from him and his mum. He and Lexie had a great chat, probably a bit like Paul and Shivani, where there are very few people who know what it’s like to date and dump a bunch of people very quickly. Moses said he felt that he wasn’t in the right head space on the final day, to make a fair decision. But maybe that’s because Chanel left early...

What? Moses and Chanel had a final one-on-one, where she laid it all out there, and pushed Moses on why he never told her that he liked her. He said he’d been waiting to have this conversation, and that he didn’t foresee the emotional “tidal wave” that came the day she chose to leave. At the time she left, he didn’t know how he felt about her. But like every Destiny’s Child song tells us, Chanel knows if he was the right guy for her, he would have said something, and she “deserves someone who tells her every day that she’s right for them”. And she has that now.

So Chanel has some news? Yes! The loveliest woman on telly has a new partner, and she is “so stinking happy”. She's not alone, either. Samantha is also in love, and so is Nicest Guy In The World Jake - who found his gal at F45. Who needs The Bachelor(ette) then, aye?

Love is all well and good, but was there any drama at this G-rated pool party? Well, now that you mention it… turns out, no one seems to really, uh, like Annie. While the other Bachelor contestants mixed and mingled like the sorority sisters they are, poor old Annie was left to her own devices, wandering aimlessly, trying not to make eye contact with any of them. In a tearful chat, she said the others had misjudged her and they just weren’t her sort of people. Annie certainly didn’t have a fan in Chanel, who failed to appreciate her attention-grabbing behaviour; “It’s not just your show any more, honey”. Awkward stuff.

SUPPLIED/TVNZ Annie spent most of her time in (or on) the pool, before leaving the party early.

Did she have a point? Noooo. A grown woman flapping about, fully clothed, on a lilo in the middle of the pool while everyone else is on dry land, is totally under-the-radar behaviour.

But...? Annie has clearly been through the wringer with this whole thing and just wants to head home and wash her hands of reality telly. Before she literally jumped in an Uber and left the party early, she admitted she had felt pressure to stay with Moses for the sake of the show, and not feeling good enough for him. She suggested the idea of walking away from their relationship was “embarrassing”.

SUPPLIED/TVNZ The whole process has impacted Annie, who was eager to get out of there and "wash her hands” of reality TV.

Should we ask how Lexie and Hamish were? Look, this was a real trip to watch. They were almost not at all seen together in this episode (probably not an accident by the editors, who maybe have a heart/don’t want to look out of date) but when we did see them together, they seemed pretty loved up, with Lexie telling Moses she “wanted to pick Hamish”, rather than just feeling bullied into choosing someone. And yet, here we are, with headlines of their breakup still fresh from Tuesday morning. Cue the next episode where we dive into what went wrong.

You’re kidding, right? Yeah, don’t worry, that’s it. It’s all over. No more roses or cocktail parties or shiny dresses. Until next year...