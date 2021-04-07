The Bachelor: Who has found lasting love?

Our long (long, long) summer of local dating programmes came to an end last night with TVNZ’s special The After Party, but there’s little left to say. We already know that, as the leaves turned brown on the trees, so too did the promising bud of love that grew during this year's seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor wither and die.

That’s right, folks. Only one night after the Behind the Rose special had the couple declaring their intent to move in together, Bachelorette Lexie Brown revealed she and winner Hamish Boyt had called it quits.

SUPPLIED/TVNZ Lexie and Hamish have broken up, bringing New Zealand’s Bachelor success rate to two out of seven.

That leaves this year at nil-for-two, as Bachelor Moses Mackay and his final rose recipient Annie Theis didn’t even make it to the reunion show.

As we mourn this most recent collapse of our collective dreams, hopes and ambitions – which bring the Bachelor franchise couples still standing to two out of seven – here’s a look back at those who made it (and those who didn’t).

Art and Matilda

SUPPLIED Art and Matilda are just your average boring influencer couple these days.

We could not have got off to a better start, frankly. Not only did our very first Bachelor, Art Green, and his winner Matilda Rice stay together, they actually got married. Six years later, they have one kid, another on the way, a dog, a house in Warkworth, and solid careers as influencers marred by the occasional conspiracy theory scandal.

So indelibly linked to The Bachelor NZ are they that, in his post-Bach career, Art hosted the last three seasons in the franchise. What a success story.

Jordan and Fleur

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mere hours after the finale aired, Jordan and Fleur were over.

The first sign that the second Bachelor and his final choice might not be going down the same path as their predecessors came when Fleur Verhoeven put the ring Jordan Mauger gave her on her right hand. (Ok ok, you’re right, that wasn’t the first sign at all.)

The second was Fleur revealing immediately after the finale aired that she and Jordan hadn’t seen one another in “several weeks”.

Still, the speed and ruthlessness with which Jordan ended their relationship was shocking: The night the finale aired, following one round of press interviews, he turned up at her hotel room and said he wasn’t feeling it. Yowch.

Zac and Viarni

Chris McKeen Zac and Viarni seemed like a real couple for the five months they were together.

There was lots and lots to like about this couple, who had obvious chemistry throughout season three. Following the finale, they stayed together for five months, during which Zac sought help for mental health issues, and he and Viarni went to couple’s counselling.

It seemed like a real relationship, and when they did break up, they genuinely seemed to have no hard feelings. They’ve both moved on now, but I still have a place in my heart for this couple.

Lily and Richie

TVNZ Third time was a charm for Lily, who found lasting love with Richie in her third Bachelor franchise show.

When Zac chose Viarni it seemed we’d seen the last of Lily McManus, who skateboarded her way onto the show and into Zac’s heart, only to come out runner-up.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Lily was off to the US for spinoff show Bachelor Winter Games, where the former snowboarding instructor found short-lived love with Aussie Courtney Dober.

She tried her hand at acting, then had an impressive run on Celebrity Treasure Island, before making a surprise entry into New Zealand’s first season of The Bachelorette, turning up part way through to justify why TVNZ cast so many guys so much younger and less experienced than the show’s star, medical doctor Lesina.

Lily wound up choosing Richie Boyens, and over a year later the couple are still together, shacked up in what Instagram shows to be quirky and hilarious domestic bliss.

Lesina and Herself

TVNZ ​​​​​Lesina may have broken some hearts, but she was true to her own.

A few episodes before the end of the first season of The Bachelorette NZ, it was becoming clear Lesina Nakhid-Schuster wasn’t overwhelmed with the single guys TVNZ had put before her. She might, she said, be putting together not a top three, but a “top zero”.

Here’s the thing about casting a 32-year-old professional as your Bachelorette: she knows what she likes, and what she doesn’t like. And Lesina, it turned out, liked her own company more than any of the guys’.

Immediately after the finale aired there was a lot of murmuring about Lesina having disrespected the spirit of the show, but I don’t know; Lesina didn’t choose nobody, she chose herself. She knew what she wanted and she went for it, critics be damned.

Maybe that’s the best kind of success story there is.