Patriot Brains: Aussies steal the show in TVNZ's inventive new comedic quiz

REVIEW: As we prepare to re-engage with our mates from across to ditch after a year’s break, what better way to re-introduce ourselves to our respective rivalries and differences than a trans-Tasman comedy panel show?

That’s exactly the raison d’etre of TVNZ’s new series Patriot Brains, which begins screening on TVNZ2 and TVNZ OnDemand tonight (Wednesday).

It also aims to make full use of English comedian Bill Bailey’s extended summer on our shores, asking him to deliver the questions, moderate, allocate points and provide the soundtrack.

He is this century’s answer to David Bellamy, a beardy Brit who cares about the environment (and us), albeit one with better jokes. Having just finished a four-week stand-up tour of Aotearoa, you half expect him to start appearing in Department of Conservation or carpet advertisements any day.

Well-placed to stamp out – or fan the flames of – any on-set stoushes, Bailey opens by promising that this contest between the combatants of “the world’s largest island...and most disappointing glacier” and “the damp, overcast, temperate” country whose motto should be “it’s actually quite nice once you’re in” will “laugh in the face of conflict” even as “we unleash the bees of provocation into the bonnets of national pride”. Mostly it’s one he’s able to keep as the Kiwi trio of Mel Bracewell, Guy Montgomery and Madeleine Sami are welcoming towards the Aussie threesome of Mel Buttle, Tom Ballard and Rhys Nicholson, even if Nicholson at one point queries whether they’d actually been tricked into attending “a roast”.

The format is simple, familiar to anyone who has ever seen the usually annual 7 Days’ “internationals”. The two teams compete in a series of rounds, with points and the winner seemingly allocated at random by Bailey (although to be fair, the right team won on opening night). As expected, the emphasis is as much on how the triumvirates answer the question, than whether they get it right.

TVNZ Bill Bailey has the job of moderating the rivalry between Patriot Brains’ two Mels – Australian captain Buttle and Kiwi leader Bracewell.

While the comedy didn’t always hit the mark (the extended harassment of Bracewell about the appearance of her boyfriend in an in-studio line-up seemed unnecessarily lengthy – and mean) and disappointingly skewed more adult than one might have hoped for the potentially family-friendly premise, there’s a lot to like about Patriot Brains. Most notably, the eclectic, engaging and interactive “rounds”.

Instead of the predictable “what happened next?” or “what is this person famous for?”, the teams were tested on their knowledge of their country’s own graphic public service announcements (an Australian one for the benefits of staying in school both chilling and bringing the house down), rural fashion labels (via models in the aforementioned line-up) and Booker Prize-winning novels. The last was brilliantly brought to life by Trackside race-caller Pat Comerford.

Viewers and the contestants also learned about how two pests were introduced to the antipodes, the minor placings of each nation’s tallest structures, how a Kiwi gang reunited a famous rock band and that Bailey seriously dislikes our Colby cheese. “It tasted like the inside of a Tupperware container that cheese had been in,” he bemoaned.

Supplied Bill Bailey – apparently not a fan of our Colby cheese.

Food also featured in one of the most contentious categories. Each team was given three items from a farmer’s market (Australia’s Collingwood, New Zealand’s Matakana Village) and asked to place them in price order. As the “West Island” inhabitants struggled with their kelp, dog soap and clearly dripping kangaroo meat, one couldn’t help wonder how the production team had managed to smuggle the items into the country in the first place.

Biosecurity issues aside, Patriot Brains shows plenty of potential, with the Aussie opening line-up suggesting they haven’t managed isolation to simply provide punchlines and an opposition. The fast-witted captain Buttle (the undoubted star of The Great Australian Bake Off) had the measure of her rival “Mel” Bracewell, but New Zealand will hope their superior home depth will ultimately prove decisive.

