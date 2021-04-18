Why Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke's The O.C. podcast has millennials fizzing

Welcome To The OC, Bitches!

I’m breaking a rule here, in that this podcast isn’t even out yet, but it’s too exciting to not include. Fans of The O.C. – that is to say, all millennials – will be ecstatic to hear that two of the show’s iconic stars, Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, have launched their own rewatching podcast titled Welcome To The OC, Bitches! The show will reportedly consist of more than 100 episodes, as the stars work through the series, and will reportedly feature a variety of guests, such as star Peter Gallagher and creator Josh Schwartz. The main event, however, will be Bilson and Clarke’s own behind-the-scenes intel and their irresistible rapport. Save this to your phone now in anticipation for its April 27 release.

Supplied The O.C. stars Melinda Clarke and Rachel Bilson are reuniting for a “rewatching podcast” called Welcome To The OC, Bitches!

Queers Gone By

Speaking of TV shows from a time gone by, Queers Gone By is a hilarious and thought-provoking podcast that invites listeners on a trip down memory lane. Specifically, a trip down memory lane with queer comedians Caitlin Powell and Kate Butch to try and find out if there’s a specific piece of pop-culture that might have made them so queer. The show is hilarious and heartwarming, as Powell and Butch revisit some of the campest films and TV shows from their childhoods, many of which listeners will recognise. Though genuine queer representation has been historically sparse in mainstream film and television, there are plenty of characters and storylines from back in the day that queer kids will remember finding themselves drawn to, and Powell and Butch leave no stone unturned as they revisit everything from Legally Blonde to The Powerpuff Girls and The Grinch.

Every Little Thing

Aotearoa, you’re one of the only countries in the world where dinner parties are allowed at the moment, so I’m willing you to listen to this podcast, so you can put the fun facts it will bestow you with to good use. From podcast empire Gimlet Media, Every Little Thing is an audio exploration of life’s various mundane mysteries, such as: Why is wind so annoying? What makes a person clumsy? Why do humans cry? What is sand made out of? Prompted by questions from listeners, Every Little Thing attempts to find answers to the questions we might have about… well, every little thing. Admittedly, not every episode is a knockout, but there’s a huge back catalogue to comb through in search of a new morsel of information that you didn’t know yesterday. If you’re the kind of person to have a mild existential crisis every time you contemplate the origin of a potato, or how they make jigsaw puzzles, this is the podcast for you.