West Cork: Audible's true crime podcast deserves praise for treatment of victim

West Cork

This Audible original has won praise across the board, and, although the true crime podcast genre is a cluttered and overstuffed zone, West Cork is made with such originality and quality that it’s too good to ignore.

Following the story of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French journalist killed in a small town in Ireland in 1996 (the town is reportedly still reeling from the case, 25 years later), West Cork sits apart from the pack for the way it treats the victim with respect.

Over 13 episodes, new information that didn’t make it to the media at the time is brought to light, but various interviews reveal more about Sophie’s life that helps the listener understand who she really was, rather than just treating her as a poor victim. It’s addicting and harrowing – and an utterly unforgettable testament to the power of good reporting.

Mathieu Polak/Getty West Cork follows the story of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French journalist killed in a small town in Ireland in 1996.

Broken Record

While plenty of people are still buying CDs and records, there’s no denying that in a world of streaming services and digitised releases, the liner notes of an album are a relatively forgotten concept. Broken Record is a podcast that seeks to fill that void, interviewing various musicians about seminal albums, in order to uncover the secret worlds behind their songs.

It’s an ode to the way liner notes offered an “accompanying narrative: a digression, an aside, a backstory – maybe even an invented history”. The show is hosted by Justin Richmond, with interviews by either music producer extraordinaire Rick Rubin, Canadian journalist Malcolm Gladwell, or former New York Times editor Bruce Headlam.

Recent guests include FKA Twigs, Tame Impala and The Black Keys.

Pseudocide

Apologies to Apple Podcasts listeners, but this one’s a Spotify exclusive.

Pseudocide is a new podcast that investigates cases of people who faked their own deaths. With a new fascinating and often gasp-worthy case looked at each episode, the nine-part series aims to understand what might lead an individual to escape the life they’re living without really leaving this world altogether.

From a Russian journalist who was “assassinated” in 2018, to a nun in 1318 York, who sought to escape a life of poverty and obedience, the show uncovers some astounding stories that are truly stranger than fiction.

Episodes run between half-an-hour and an hour, and hosts Alice Fiennes and Poppy Damon, both true crime authors, reveal each story with care and style.