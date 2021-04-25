Revelation: Why the ABC's deep dive into Catholic Church abuse is groundbreaking

OPINION: Revelation (now streaming on DocPlay) is a three-part, Australian-produced documentary series, shot across a couple of years in multiple locations.

It’s nothing short of a revelation itself – and a must-watch for anyone who has been following the allegations of abuse against the Catholic Church both across the ditch – and here.

ABC journalist and director Sarah Ferguson was given unprecedented access – by, yes, the church – to a few of the perpetrators, court sessions and archival material. The film-makers also travelled to New Zealand in pursuit of stories here.

Revelation takes an especially deep dive into the actions and inactions of Cardinal George Pell, who seems to enjoy an unusually sympathetic ride from some sections of the Australian press on the grounds that he is also a climate change denier, as well as a major figure in the Australian Catholic Church at the time the “epidemic” was at its worst.

Supplied For Revelation, ABC journalist Sarah Ferguson was given unprecedented access by the Australian Catholic Church to perpetrators, court sessions and archival material.

READ MORE:

* For the love of Florian: Why you should revisit the eclectic director's docos

* I, Sniper: Why DocPlay's DC Sniper show is a cut above the usual true crime doco

* Love true-life tales? Then you should gorge yourself silly on DocPlay

* Happy Happy Joy Joy: Doco sheds light on Ren & Stimpy's dark times and history

* Australia's Cardinal George Pell gets call from 'friend', ex-PM Tony Abbott



This is a quite brilliant watch, a deservedly award-winning show in its own right and a sign of a maturity and freedom from commercial pressures that the Australian media are sometimes allowed. Seeing a show like Revelation on – say – TVNZ, rather than a subscription service such as DocPlay would be an, err, revelation.

Gravitas Ventures Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story is now available to stream on DocPlay.

Or, considerably lighter in tone, at first, even if it is about “a dog and a cat who live on a precipice of insanity and death”, Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren and Stimpy Story is a fast-paced and occasionally flat-out disturbing look at the creation and brief history of the psychotic Chihuahua and hapless cat who lent their name to the most deranged and oddly beautiful cartoon show of all time.

Ren and Stimpy rewrote the book on taste and artistry – it was hand-painted, when everything around it had “gone digital” – and inspired more than one media commentator to an absolute meltdown of moral outrage.

Creator John Kricfalusi is a more than problematic character. No-one here denies that he is an abrasive, manipulative and callous figure to work for, while allegations of sexual abuse are very credibly raised, even if Kricfalusi was not prosecuted.

Happy Happy Joy Joy is exactly the film this troubling, polarising show deserved.