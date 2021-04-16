How to watch Prince Philip's funeral service on TV

Kiwi royalists wanting to watch the funeral of Prince Philip can choose to tune into either TVNZ 1 or Three, with both networks screening the proceedings live, starting at 11.30pm on Saturday.

On TVNZ 1, they will be carrying the BBC’s coverage, while Three will air ITV’s, with both running into the early hours of Sunday morning and expected to finish around 3.30am.

For those that are unable to stay up to watch the royal funeral, Three will replay the procession and service on Sunday from 9am, running through until 10.30am, while TVNZ 1 will repeat their full coverage from 10.30am until about 2.30pm.

Alastair Grant/AP Queen Elizabeth II with the late Prince Philip.

The funeral proceedings will also be available to view on TVNZ OnDemand and ThreeNow.

While millions around the world will follow the events live on television, the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at the St George’s Chapel within the Windsor Castle grounds, will be a modest affair.

The duke’s funeral will be a ceremonial funeral, rather than a state funeral, which are usually reserved for monarch. In 2002, the Queen Mother had a ceremonial funeral, as did Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a maximum of 30 people will attend the funeral, while clergy and the armed forces will also be involved in the ceremony. Pallbearers from the Royal Marines will carry his casket in what the Palace described as “a small ceremonial procession”.

Prince Philip’s coffin will be moved on the day of the service, from a private chapel at Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel on a modified Land Rover the duke helped to design.

While TVNZ will carry the BBC’s live feed, in the UK, the broadcaster has pulled back plans for comprehensive coverage across all of its television and radio channels, after receiving a record number of complaints from unhappy viewers.

The BBC was flooded with 110,000 complaints over the last week after scrapping almost all scheduled programming when the news of Prince Philip’s death broke on Saturday. Viewers were annoyed when popular shows such as MasterChef and EastEnders were postponed, with the BBC instead screening rolling news coverage and pre-recorded tributes to the late royal.

The BBC has taken heed and will show live coverage on BBC One, before it is repeated on BBC Two later on Saturday evening. Three radio stations - Radio 4, 5Live, and BBC local radio will also cover the funeral.

The rest of normal scheduled programming will go ahead, allowing people to take in coverage of the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

How to watch Prince Philip’s funeral:

When: Coverage starts from 11.30pm on Saturday (NZT).

Where: Both TVNZ 1 and Three will carry full coverage of commentary, the procession and the service live.

Will it be repeated? Three will replay the procession and service from 9am on Sunday, while TVNZ 1 will repeat their full package from 10.30am on Sunday.

Will it be available to stream? The coverage will be on both TVNZ OnDemand and ThreeNow.