Sky's Young Rock, Netflix's Life in Colour among great shows to stream this week

THE DROWNING (NEON)

Jill Halfpenny stars in this four-part British drama about a mother who is still grieving eight years after losing her son. Having slowly rebuilt her life, everything is thrown into chaos again when she catches sight of a boy she’s convinced is her long-departed offspring.

“A well-paced, twist-laden script and strong performances make The Drowning a compulsive watch – even if it does stretch our credulity,” wrote The Evening Standard's Katie Rosseinsky.

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER (DISNEY+)

Marvel fans who found WandaVision’s sitcom and time-hopping theatrics a little too noodle-scratching will welcome the return to more traditional action here. Likewise, if the recent MCU left-turns towards multiverses and shape-shifting aliens has left you cold, then you’ll be delighted with this more down-to-Earth approach. We’re back on the familiar, paranoid political thriller territory of the Captain America trilogy.

An opening, action-packed salvo above Tunisia almost feels more Mandalorian in style – and just as thrilling – as point-of-view shots and vertiginous cinematography draw you into a breathtaking chase to stop the abduction of a high-profile asset. Just as quickly though, the tone shifts to domestic dramas and character re-establishment, as we meet as a cadre of new characters who now inhabit our two Marvel sidekicks’ personal universes. We know it won’t be long though before events bigger than themselves will require them back on duty and the trailer has already hinted at the return of beloved bit-players (both good and more nefarious) not seen since Civil War.

LIFE IN COLOUR (NETFLIX)

David Attenborough’s latest three-part nature series showcases the ways in which animals use colour in order to survive in the wild. Using revolutionary camera technology, developed especially for the programme, that includes parts of the spectrum not usually visible to the human eye.

“We’re a long way from Attenborough lamenting about melting glaciers and, given all that is going on in the world at the moment, that is probably to be welcomed,” wrote The Irish Times. “At a time when our horizons have never felt narrower, this is a big, bold and brilliantly dazzling shot of escapism.”

MADE FOR LOVE (SKY GO)

After the recent dramatic, dystopian takes on near-futuristic love in The One and Soulmates, here’s a little light, if perversely almost darker, relief.

Adapted by Alissa Nutting and Maniac and The Leftovers’ Patrick Somerville from the former’s 2017 novel, Made For Love is a deliciously dark 10-part comedy headlined by a fabulous performance from Cristin Milioti. Those who enjoyed her star-making turn in last year’s Palm Springs, will absolutely lap up her antics as the seemingly-subservient, but truly subversive Hazel attempts to make a new life for herself outside her hermetically-sealed gilded cage, after her tech billionaire husband announces they’ll be the guinea pigs for groundbreaking tech that promises to “allow users to co-mingle their hearts and minds, ensuring there are no-more secrets between couples”.

Supplied Kate Winslet is Mare of Easttown.

MARE OF EASTTOWN (NEON)

The first instalment of this slow-burning, but teasingly intriguing seven-part series is set over the course of single day – one that doesn’t start well and gets seemingly progressively worse for Kate Winslet’s jaded small town detective Mare Sheehan.

An Easttown hero since the evening she scored the state championship-winning basket almost exactly 25 years ago, Mare is steeling herself for a night of reminiscing – and recriminations.

Acerbic, cynical, grumpy, Winslet makes Mare memorable through moments large and small, whether it’s the way she attacks a chicken leg in her car, or attempts to deflect the attentions of the newly-arrived-in-town creative writing lecturer Richard (played by Winslet’s old Mildred Pierce sparring partner Guy Pearce) with a dismissive “my life’s complicated”. She’s a flawed “heroine” to rival Frances McDormand’s Mildred Hayes or Amy Adams’ Camille Preaker – the latter's Sharp Objects being the show this most reminded me of. Also available on Sky Go.

THEM (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

As this gorgeously evocative, frighteningly provocative series informs us, between 1916 and 1970, six million African-Americans relocated from the southern United States.

In September 1953, Henry, Livia, Ruby-Lee and Gracie Jane packed up their belongings and their beloved pooch and moved from North Carolina’s Chatham County to California. With a well-paid position at Tanner Aerospace awaiting him, Henry (Ashley Thomas) decided to eschew the popular Watts, for the snowy pickets and pastel hues of Southland Trust Realty’s East Compton suburban paradise. However, the fences aren’t the only whitewashed surroundings of 3011 Palmer Drive.

While this show’s period setting may draw comparisons to last year’s impressive Lovecraft Country, in truth, this has more in common with the unsettling mood of Jordan Peele’s modern day Get Out, or, to a lesser extent, the surrealness of suburban nightmare Vivarium or the sitcom subversion of Disney+’s WandaVision. This is the ugly UnPleasantville middle-class America didn’t want the rest of the world to see.

Supplied It might be set in the 1950s, but Them is closer in style to Get Out than the similarly era-d Lovecraft Country.

THIS IS A ROBBERY: THE WORLD’S BIGGEST ART HEIST (NETFLIX)

This is a four-part docu-series which focuses on the March 18, 1990 robbery of Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Two men, dressed as police officers, entered the building and then left 80 minutes later with a Rembrandt and a dozen other priceless works of art.

“A neat, tidy series that encapsulates an audacious crime,” wrote Ready Steady Cut’s Daniel Hart, while Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper thought that “filmmakers and brothers Colin and Nick Barnicle demonstrate a keen eye for dramatic storytelling from the very start”.

YOUNG ROCK (SKY GO)

A kind of The Wonder Years-meets-Everybody Hates Chris, this US sitcom will thrill fans and those more than happy to watch whatever Dwayne Johnson is cooking up.

At once a look at the formative years of the promising American footballer-turned-wrestler-turned-global movie star, this is also a brilliant, if potentially scarily prescient, look at Johnson’s next potential role – politician.

In the end though, underneath the laughs, Young Rock is very much a love letter to Johnson’s late father Rocky. For once, despite lacking the presence of his old screen-partner Kevin, this is a series with an awful lot of heart.