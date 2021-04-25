The Year The Earth Changed: Apple's Attenborough doco delivers powerful message

The Year The Earth Changed is now available to stream on Apple TV+

REVIEW: The world’s favourite nonagenarian is showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, David Attenborough seems to have fully embraced the streaming era. Not content with debuting a new series on Netflix (Life in Colour) this past week, he’s also narrated a new broadcast-hour-long documentary by BBC Studio’s Natural History Unit – available globally now on Apple TV+.

And rather than the headline-grabbing doom and gloom he’s recently been associated with – Blue Planet II and A Life on Our Planet I’m talking about you in particular, The Year the Earth Changed is a celebration and chronicle of what happened when, overnight, humans were forced to put our lives on pause, thanks to a deadly virus.

Yes, while we stayed at home, as Attenborough’s mellifluous tones put it “remarkable things started to change in the natural world”. “Cleaner water, clearer air – animals flourishing in ways we hadn’t seen.”

Over the course of 48 minutes, using footage – a mixture of heartwarming, haunting and the truly jawdropping – shot on five continents during the past 12 months and fittingly only sparing human interaction in the form of key researchers, Attenborough and company reveal the intriguing consequences of this “global experiment” when our impact and presence in the environment was significantly reduced.

Naturally, statistics play a key role in this story too. Attenborough informs us that, at the height of lockdowns, traffic noise was reduced by 70 per cent, there were 114m fewer tourists in April 2020 that at the same time the previous year and footfall in some cities was down by a staggering 90 per cent.

Supplied As AppleTV+’s The Year The Earth Changed documents, the world’s flora and fauna flourished while we stayed at home during the current pandemic.

The result? Within days, Los Angeles was experiencing its best air quality in 40 years and residents in India’s Jalandhar could see the Himalayas for the first time in three decades. “The Earth,” Attenborough intones, “was able to breathe again”.

With few people and their methods of transportation around, there were the strange sights, captured here, of a hippo visiting a St Lucia gas station, jackals in a Tel Aviv park, a puma prowling a Santiago pavement and capybara storming the gardens of Buenos Aires waterfront properties. Alaskan humpback whales have benefited from the lack of cruises and their noise pollution (“it’s gone from like being in a bar to a nice, suburban coffee shop for them,” one researcher eloquently puts it), while Miami loggerhead turtles and Cape Town’s jackass penguins have thrived as a result of having the beaches to themselves (New Zealand also gets a brief mention in passing, as Attenborough tells us that our dolphins in the Hauraki Gulf were able to triple their range of communication thanks to quieter waters).

As for South Africa’s temporarily tourist-free safaris? Well, as one camera crew discovered, species like leopards have taken over the resorts, even changing their feeding habits – from nocturnal to during the middle of the day.

But while the natural environment seems to have benefited from Covid-19, Attenborough isn’t advocating his own continual stay-at-home orders or a Thanos-snap, instead he gently suggests this time-out could provide inspiration for us to find better ways to co-exist with the rest of the planet’s flora and fauna. “Even a modest change could make a big difference,” he says.

Supplied Animals even took over the abandoned South African safari resorts during the past year.

With a lighter tone than we’ve come to expect from nature documentaries in recent times, Attenborough may just have delivered his most potent and powerful motivation for change message yet. All it took was a pandemic.

The Year The Earth Changed is now available to stream on Apple TV+.