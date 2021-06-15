Patrick Gower delivers heartbreaking and shocking stories in important meth doco

REVIEW: Journalist Patrick Gower admitted it would be viewers’ Netflix-fuelled fascination with the criminal underworld which would get people tuning in for his latest documentary.

And his access behind bars in New Zealand, and in video calls to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, certainly delivers parallels to the likes of Narcos or Ozark. But the real story uncovered in Patrick Gower: On P is from Jessie, a young mum in Moerewa, who is three years clean.

Jessie clearly loves her kids, and her whānau. They love her, too. But despite all that, she was dangerously addicted to meth for a long time – sometimes ticking up a bill of about $2500 each day, she says.

It’s hard to imagine the true hold of P but she describes the problem with clarity, power and a level head rarely brought to discussions about drugs and gangs.

She says, “If there is something in this world that's stronger than love, we have a problem.”

And it is a major problem. Scientists testing wastewater in New Zealand told Gower they estimate up to 140,000 Kiwis are using meth – that’s the population of Tauranga.

It’s clear, then, that methamphetamine has a hold on the country. Gower’s documentary shows all sides of the issue, from the coldblooded suppliers of the Sinaloa cartel, to the mothers near tears as they remember the day their baby, just born, was taken from them.

It’s important – and Gower does well to avoid – not getting caught up with the chat about cartels and the photos of expensive bikes Kiwi gangsters buy from dealing in blood money.

They’re heartless killers who need to be brought to justice. But they are, also, part of a sophisticated global network which will likely never be brought to its knees.

The bigger question is around what we do when meth does reach inside the homes of Kiwi families.

Another former meth cook and user describes the addiction, “My eyes were just dead, no life, it was just all about the drug.”

Too often, drugs education goes something like: Drugs are scary, using drugs are bad, sinful!

But it’s not that simple. Life is hard, complex; people make mistakes. Some people, like the amazingly brave Jessie, have powered through challenges so horrid most of us can’t comprehend the pain. She was asaulted to the edge of death in a past relationship. P was just another worry, not her biggest problem.

Others described the feeling that P gave them – it was their only moment of joy. Without it, they felt nothing. Just darkness. Addictions suck life out of people. They’re hard to kick.

And each interviewee said they would love to drop P, or have dropped it earlier. But it’s not that easy.

In a very small way, Jessie was lucky. Lucky, because in Northland – where she’s from – police started the Te Ara Oranga initiative. That changed their approach, to focus on drug addiction as a health issue (which it is) rather than focusing on crime.

Her uncle, Far North Area Commander Riki Whiu, says it’s taking a lot of work to ensure vulnerable people – such as drug addicts – get help. To get help, they need to trust the cops – and in the past, let’s face it, police haven’t proven trustworthy.

Thanks to his help, she did trust the uniform. It saved her life.

That Gower was able to, in just 45 minutes, go from the Sinaloa cartel to a sewer plant, a prison and then into the homes of former users painted a detailed picture rarely seen in the discussion of drugs.

It showed how big the problem is and how important it is we do everything possible to stop the supply, but also the demand for meth. That means doing things differently – we can’t rely on Customs to stop its import. There simply is too much P.

And we can’t ignore the up to 140,000 people struggling with P. Stigmatising and condemning the drug and its users is not working.

Patrick Gower: On P is streaming on Three Now. It aired Tuesday, 8.30pm.