Kiwi lawyer Larissa Trownson stars on racy Netflix dating show 'Too Hot To Handle'

Palmerston North-based lawyer Larissa Trownson says she appeared on Netflix's racy reality competition, Too Hot To Handle, to help change perceptions and break boundaries.

Larissa Trownson has gone from working in the background of New Zealand’s wine industry, to being a globally-recognised reality TV star.

The in-house lawyer appears in season two of Netflix's reality show Too Hot Too Handle, which reaches millions of viewers across 190 countries.

Speaking from her home in Palmerston North, Trownson says she wanted to appear on the programme to show that you can be “sexy and smart”.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North-based lawyer Larissa Trownson is on the show Too Hot To Handle, streaming to millions on Netflix.

This is a message Trownson stresses in interviews, and is often her go-to talking point across the show as well.The bio of her Instagram profile, which has blown up since the series launched, reads: “Lawyer – you can be intellectual and wear a bikini too!”

READ MORE:

* All the hot behind-the-scenes secrets of Too Hot to Handle revealed

* 'Too Hot to Handle': Sexed-up dating show accidentally perfect for social distancing era

* Too Hot to Handle's connection to Seinfeld revealed



To her 69,000 followers, she has posted many a photo in a bikini. And, according to the Law Society, she works as a lawyer for New Zealand Winegrowers.

The 28-year-old was admitted to the bar in 2016, after graduating from Victoria University. She studied politics and law, saying she’d always wanted to be a lawyer but has a fascination with politics.

“From an early age, since getting into first stream, it was drilled into you that you do either law or medicine. I hated blood and I loved English,” she says. But she also had a love of Judge Judy and Legally Blonde.

NETFLIX/Supplied Larissa Trownson stars on Netflix reality show Too Hot To Handle.

She says she will continue to practice law, even if her fame grows to the point she could be a full-time “influencer”.

Trownson grew up in Palmerston North, and was named Miss Sugar Plum Fairy at the 2013 Miss Manawatū Pageant. She’s always had an interest in fashion and beauty.

And she’s open about having had plastic surgery and other cosmetic treatments.

Her career hasn’t followed the Legally Blonde version of what being a lawyer entails. She says she was thrilled to get a job working in-house, in part to avoid what she sees as a culture of prejudice against women in law firms.

“When I was in law school, just the experience I had meeting people at law firms – and hearing stories from them – I knew I would not fit in there,” she says.

“A stereotype exists that if you are a lawyer, you can’t do things like go on reality TV, wear bikinis, be sexy, have fun, talk about sex. I wanted to help break those stereotypes, but obviously there is still a long way to go.”

On the show, she doesn’t hold back from jumping into discussions about anything from sex to fake boobs, and introduces herself as being brainy and attractive.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Larissa Trownson is a lawyer, having been admitted to the bar at the Wellington High Court in 2016.

Speaking to Stuff, she says some of her comments were made in jest.

“I made a joke about how my boobs get me free drinks and how my brain doesn’t. On a reality show, every aspect of our personality is blown up... But it goes towards my point, I don’t think this is harmful. We aren’t just brains,” she says.

The premise of the programme, Too Hot To Handle, is that a group of attractive singles end up at an island resort but are not allowed to have sex, kiss, or do anything like that.

The cast comes from across the world, on the premise they’re joining a show akin to Love Island. Once on set, they learn the show is actually Too Hot To Handle – and that they’ll be fined for doing anything sexual.

Although, for most of the show, the cast wears swimwear only.

“It looks better for me, because it’s a show about not having sex, so I’m sure my parents were happy,” Trownson says.

Although: “By banning it, it makes you think about it more.”

NETFLIX/Supplied Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is streaming now.

Since the show started streaming, she says she’s had a few people recognise her around the supermarkets in Palmerston North.

And she says there have also been a heap of messages, including from young women studying law who supported her mission to change perceptions around who could be a lawyer.

The full series is now on Netflix.