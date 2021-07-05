Newshub fined $1500 for airing Newsroom clip on Oranga Tamariki 'reverse uplifts'

Lawyer Tim Castle and Newsroom journalist Melanie Reid address media outside court. Reid argues the case against Newsroom is about the State "not wanting the media to report on the dark corners of its departments".

Newshub breached privacy rules when it aired a Newsroom video of children being uplifted from Oranga Tamariki foster homes, the Broadcasting Standards Authority has found.

Newsroom is facing criminal charges after publishing the documentary about ‘reverse uplifts’. It has denied the charge.

The website is alleged to have published a report of proceedings in the Family Court that included identifying information about persons under the age of 18 years, without the leave of the court.

On November 26, Newshub broadcast a story about an uplift which included Newsroom footage showing children being separated from their foster families.

Their faces were blurred, but their clothing and hair was not. Their voices were not disguised, and neither were the people around them.

Newshub aired part of Newsroom's documentary on Oranga Tamariki uplifting children from foster homes. (File photo)

A person complained about the piece to the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA), saying it was a “gross violation” of the children’s privacy.

They did not consent to being filmed and were easily identifiable, the complainant said.

“This is a breach of children in care’s right to privacy and an exploitation of them.”

Broadcaster Discovery NZ, which owns Newshub producer Three, said it did not consider the news item was a privacy breach.

The focus was on the political fallout of the uplift, it said.

“For a member of the general public viewing this broadcast, the identity of the children is not revealed in the brief footage that is shown at the beginning of the story,” it said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The uplift footage was aired on Newshub in November.

“The broadcast did not reveal any material on the day of the broadcast that would have enabled identification of the children for the general viewing public.”

The original video and corresponding Newsroom story have since been taken down by court order. Newshub has also removed the video from its website.

The BSA’s decision said media plays a vital role in casting light on hard topics, and there was very high public interest in the news item.

However, protecting the interests of children should be paramount in editorial decisions.

“In this case, the potential harm to the children shown and their families by inadequately masking their identities in highly sensitive and distressing circumstances, outweigh freedom of expression and the level of public interest in showing the footage,” the decision said.

“We are not satisfied the broadcaster was sufficiently mindful of the potential for jigsaw identification to occur, and the potential harm this could cause.”

Discovery NZ acknowledged further steps could have been taken to stop the children being identified, and assured the authority that “such care will be taken in future broadcasts”.

The BSA ordered Discovery NZ to pay the Crown $1500.