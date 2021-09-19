Comedian Chris Parker on how he got over his lockdown funk

OPINION: Lockdown season five has been tough on morale. What once felt like a novel, thrilling plot twist to our year has started to feel like a hangover in your 30s – painful, exhausting and never-ending. You can see the effects online, gone are the days of glorious loaves of sourdough being birthed from their Dutch ovens. Our team of 5 million’s spirit seems to be fading, and it’s going to take more than some half-time oranges to boost our morale for the second half of this match. One that could go into extra time, at any time.

Despite it taking me 21 agonising years to come out of the closet, I’ve never really been one to dwell on painful situations. I’ve always considered myself more of a morale booster/cheerleader/beacon of good vibes, which is why I was always picked last for any team sport at school. So, let me gift you my top tips for shaking off a Lockdown Funk. You never know when you might need them…

TVNZ/Supplied Chris Parker has been keep spirits high with his lockdown Instagram posts.

1. Reward yourself more

Remember when a pandemic was only a device used in apocalyptic movies to signal the end of the world? Somehow, we have found ourselves inside that storyline and yet still are required to live a normal life with all the everyday pressures of having whiter teeth, maintaining a balanced and healthy diet and keeping productivity levels at an all-time high. I say, lower those expectations on yourself and be quick to reward yourself as soon as you achieve anything in your day. I like to keep a simple hand mirror in my pocket, and whenever I do any task, like putting my tea bag in the bin rather than the sink, I whip out my hand mirror, stare myself in the eyes and say “good job Chris, you’re doing great!” I’m telling you, the self-esteem boost will get you through any 2pm-3pm haze.

2. Indulge

Why is it that as soon as we find anything that makes us happy as adults we label it as bad or naughty and deprive ourselves from the simple joy and pleasure it brings to our sad little lives. Of course, I appreciate that spending all day on your phone scrolling Instagram can create a certain dullness to one’s mind, but in the same breath, screw it! You worked hard for the money to buy that phone. If it’s stalking your ex’s Instagram to see if they’re miserable without you that brings you a sick sense of joy, then you buy that unlimited data pack and scroll like your life depends on it. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not encouraging you to drink wine out of the bottle or pick up an expensive drug habit. But for the love of god (Celine Dion) eating an artisan block of Whittaker’s chocolate a night isn’t going to kill you. So, let yourself indulge in things that make you happy through these unprecedented times.

3. Shut down

Ironically, it is the time we are locked inside our houses that we are the most available to be contacted. My social diary is never as busy as it is in lockdown. While I appreciate the effort being made with the onslaught of dress up Zoom quiz nights, at some point you do have to ask the question “would I really be this social if I wasn’t in lockdown?” I’m going to give you the greatest lesson I have learnt: you don’t have to attend every virtual hangout event you’re invited to. That’s right, you don’t even need to reply to every text as soon as you receive the “ping”, and you certainly don’t need to do work beyond the hours you’re being paid for. I even found great pleasure in physically distancing from my own bubble, to just find a few hours in the day to shut myself in my room, put on YouTube and watch hours of content of people baking immaculate-looking cakes. Humans aren’t designed to be around people 24/7. We need time by ourselves where we can operate at our lowest setting. For me that looks like me being horizontal on the couch with my arm resting in a bag of sour cream and chives chips, staring at the ceiling and occasionally letting out a little grunt.

I hope this helped. As much as we have got used to lockdowns being in our lives over the past 18 months, they do still take their toll. At the end of the day, Jacinda really did put it best when she said “be kind”. I would just like to add that we should endeavour to be even kinder to ourselves.