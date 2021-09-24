Newstalk ZB credits 'holding politicians to account' for continued audience growth

Mike Hosking claims PM Jacinda Ardern cancelled her weekly interview slot with him because "she hates a hard question".

Newstalk ZB is the most popular commercial radio station in the country – reason for celebration at NZME, and for Mike Hosking.

They say it’s proof audiences want to hear broadcasters holding politicians and Government officials “to account”, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hosking has grown his audience 5700 people in the latest radio survey, enough to make his show the most popular commercial programme in the mornings.

We’ll know in a few weeks, when Radio NZ’s ratings come out, if he’s managed to keep his lead on Morning Report as well. In the last survey, from July, Newstalk ZB was able to claim the title as most popular station overall and Hosking surpassed ad-free Morning Report, too..

Competitors at MediaWorks also have a few reasons to celebrate. More FM’s morning show, drive show and weekend mornings programming, had the biggest audience jumps. Each programme gained between 19,000 to 34,000 listeners.

Overall, commercial radio audiences dropped slightly – making it harder to maintain or grow a show’s audience.

NZME, which owned Newstalk ZB and half of the commercial radio stations, was also celebrating the results for its pop music station ZM. It achieved its biggest ever audience, with 605,700 people tuning in throughout the week.

Both networks said their digital audio platforms had grown, especially towards the end of the survey when New Zealand entered alert level 4. The survey covered the first two weeks of the lockdown.

NZME head of talk radio, Jason Winstanley, said the pandemic had also driven listers to Newstalk ZB.

“Covid is the biggest news story in our living memory, and it cuts across every single facet of New Zealand life.

“Increasingly Kiwis are becoming critically aware of how crucial it is that authorities and politicians are held to account for the decisions they make,” he said.

It was unclear how its main commercial competitor, Magic Talk, rated. The radio survey combined Magic Talk and Magic Music’s ratings – for a combined 422,000 listeners each week compared to ZB’s 671,000.

A major shake up was expected for Magic Talk shortly, with MediaWorks hiring a new director of news, Dallas Gurney.

Meanwhile, NZME appeared more worried about the public broadcaster, Radio NZ. On the same day it was celebrating the latest radio results, it was also urging politicians not to let RNZ cut too far into the commercial audience.

“We have seen growing focus and pressures, both internally and externally, to ‘grow’ new and total audiences without regard to the commercial market,” it told a select committee, during the regular review of RNZ’s charter.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the results of the July radio survey. An earlier version incorrectly reported that the last radio survey was in May.