Podcast queen Alice Levine takes a deep dive into British Scandal

British Scandal

Although known for its politeness, Britain actually loves gossip – anything non-confrontational that provides fodder for great conversations in dimly-lit pubs is priceless.

That’s part of the appeal behind British Scandal, a Wondery podcast that looks at a different scandal each season and tracks the story from beginning to end, looking at the factors that led to each story and the ensuing fallout.

A new season is underway about the Profumo affair, which was already dramatised in the BBC’s mini-series The Trial of Christine Keeler. Previous seasons have looked at the Murdoch phone hacking scandal, the “sexed up dossier” that led Britain into the Iraq war and the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko.

Podcast nerds may recognise co-host Alice Levine of My Dad Wrote a Porno fame.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Alice Levine is the co-host of British Scandal.

Say You’re Sorry

We’re living in an era when it feels as though online apologies are a dime a dozen, and yet countless companies and organisations around the world get away with daily evils without even flirting with the idea of an apology.

How did this dissonance become so entrenched? Is it because of the internet?

These questions (and more) are explored in Say You’re Sorry, an Audible-exclusive podcast, created by writer Lux Alptraum, that delves into apologies, attacking the topic from all angles.

A number of episodes naturally look into celebrity apologies, which are perhaps the most well-known new form of saying sorry, but others go deep on apologies from corporations, institutions and whole countries.

The nine-part series is compelling and thought-provoking, inviting philosophical questions about communication, action and reaction, and just what it takes to truly rectify mistakes.

99% Invisible

Often when people devalue the role of art in our day-to-day life, I invite them to consider everything around them that’s man-made – from the footpath to the cars to the buildings to the shop windows – and consider how it came to be. Nothing artificial is accidental. (For the most part, sure, but you get my point).

Art, in fact, has a great influence on how we feel as we literally walk down the street, but much of this is intentionally invisible to us.

99% Invisible is a podcast that seeks to unearth the invisible, taking a look at how architecture and design influence our psychology and behaviour in unseen ways – for example, the way a city block with a 90-degree corner makes us feel worse than those with hexagonal sides, which make us feel better.

Meticulously researched and expertly produced, this is a really enjoyable and enlightening podcast that will make you see your own neighbourhood, workplace and commute (when we’re actually doing that) with fresh eyes.