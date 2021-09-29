Police Ten 7 review says show is not necessarily racist but carries 'old school baggage'

A review of Police Ten 7, commissioned after accusations of racism against the programme, has found it has struggled to rebuild its image after a history of promoting “old school policing”.

The review said the show’s old approach to crime and policing, which it called a “goodies versus baddies dynamic”, helped fuel public misconceptions about crime and society.

That was not helped by former host Graham Bell’s infamous turn of phrase.

The review noted: “His ‘straight-talking’ threw up some provocative language, referring to suspects as ‘vicious morons’, ‘gutless goons’ and ‘a lunatic scumbag’.”

The review found the show had changed a lot since then, and was focused on impact and was more aware of the mental state of participants in the programme. However, it noted, “the past casts a long shadow” and many in the public did not trust the show due to its earlier episodes.

Police Ten 7 was one of TVNZ’s longest-running programmes, after starting in 2002 with Bell, a retired detective inspector – who hosted the show until Detective Sergeant Rob Lemoto​ took over at the end of 2014.

Supplied Rob Lemoto is the second host of Police Ten 7.

TVNZ and production company Screentime commissioned Auckland University of Technology dean of law Khylee Quince​ and media consultant Karen Bieleski to independently review the show, after it received prominent criticism in March.

The review said there was a cultural shift in 2014, with a new host and a renewed focus on the value and representations made from this programme.

Nevertheless, in March Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said the show had contributed to negative perceptions of certain ethnic communities, which he said was “racist”. Auckland councillor Efeso Collins said it harmed Pasifika and Māori communities, and should be cancelled.

According to the review, an advert for Police Ten 7 led to the public criticism in March – rather than the show itself. That 10-second clip featured a brown-skinned man gulping a last bit of alcohol after speaking to police.

TVNZ Retired detective and former Police Ten 7 host Graham Bell.

The full story, shown in the episode, was “pleasant and came after a significantly less pleasant encounter with the aggressive Pākehā trespasser in [the previous story]”.

It ended with the man dropping his can into a recycling bin and the police letting him off with an informal warning.

“A 10-second clip, taken out of context, with humorous music, featuring the only brown offenders of the episode’s four stories, has in our view misrepresented both the efforts of the police and the show in this instance,” the reviewers said.

Supplied The review says Police Ten 7 underwent a cultural shift when Rob Lemoto started as host.

The promos of Police Ten 7 received heavy scrutiny. The review said promo staff needed more training and their clips for Police Ten 7 should be viewed by the show’s bosses before going to air.

The review recommended TVNZ and Screentime formalise policies for cultural integrity, and teach staff about Te Tiriti o Waitangi and racism.

It said the companies should focus their understanding of current societal vales, and keep abreast of Broadcasting Standards Authority and Media Council decisions in this space.

It also said the show risked over-representing Auckland, which was more ethnically diverse and younger than much of the country. It said Police Ten 7 should film in other regions more often.

Supplied TVNZ content director Cate Slater says she hopes Police Ten 7 can build from this review.

TVNZ’s director of content, Cate Slater, said she planned to continue to broadcast Police Ten 7 and said this review showed a way forward for the show.

“Our ambition is to continue to highlight the important work of the police, while better acknowledging the communities they assist,” she said in a statement.

Screentime chief executive Philly de Lacey said the review would allow them to focus on how to continue broadcasting a frontline policing show while being “responsible and representative of New Zealand’s population”.

Supplied Khylee Quince is the dean of law at Auckland University of Technology.

Quince and Bieleski said Police Ten 7 did provide social value. It was responsible for 582 arrests and for providing information for a further 332 cases, from 2002 to 2017, they said.

They discussed whether it was “mana enhancing”, and acknowledged that while there were issues around the “participants” featured in frontline policing stories – those who committed crimes had diminished their own mana rather than the show doing any harm.

“The show is arguably mana-enhancing for the police – the police generally look good,” they said.

“Of course the show’s critics would say that this is inevitable given the police editorial control of content.”

They said the fact Police Ten 7 focused on “frontline policing” meant only some aspects of crime and policing would be featured – mainly featuring young people, urban areas, and often driving and alcohol issues.

“Māori and Pasifika peoples have much younger demographic profiles than the general population, which may provide some explanation for their greater presence on the show,” they said.

However, the review noted that producers were committed to making more positive changes. It said many of the concerns around Police Ten 7 were due to distrust in the police force itself, or “the baggage of some of the early framing and language of the programme”.