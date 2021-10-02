Growing Dope: How Rua Bioscience has changed one East Coast town

The first thing you imagine is the smell. Dank, resinous, heady - like walking through a field of hops on a hot summer’s day.

“I’ve devoted my life to this plant,” says a young man, pinching a fat cannabis bud between his fingers. “It has such strong healing properties, eh? A lot of whānau around here are suffering various illnesses where cannabis can ease the pain”

Behind him, a row of tall hemp plants stretches away across the paddock, the Raukumara Ranges peeping over the windbreak cloth beyond.

Growing Dope is a new six-part series, screening on Prime from October 6. It follows the fortunes of a grassroots Māori company that sets out to grow medicinal cannabis in the shadow of Hikurangi, the sacred maunga of Ngāti Porou.

Formerly known as Hikurangi Cannabis Company, Rua Bioscience was co-founded in 2016 by East Coast locals, Manu Caddie and Panapa Ehau, two men who hoped the burgeoning cannabis industry might create both medicine and jobs in an area with the highest unemployment stats in the country.

They started small, in a shipping container. Now they run a high-security cultivation site near Ruatoria and a medicine manufacturing facility in Gisborne. There are more than 20 employees, including expert growers, engineers, biochemists and plant scientists.

“A group of residents got together to look at sustainable economic development that was good for the people and the land,” Ehau tells me by phone from Ruatoria, his friend and co-founder Caddie at his side.

Born in Ruatoria, Ehau has a marketing degree and has helped establish numerous social enterprises, including Aotearoa’s first tertiary training course for cannabis cultivation. Caddie is a former university lecturer with 20 years’ experience in research, public policy and project management.

“We looked at a number of other projects, but this was the one that bolted away. It was really about creating more jobs, increasing the wellbeing of our people, and trying to get more people to come home.”

The first episode of Growing Dope follows the project through its early stages. We drop in on a hemp cultivation course run through the Eastern Institute of Technology.

The footage is impressive, especially if you have some personal experience for contrast. Decades ago, I moved into a house in Wellington with pot growing inside the wall. You took out a square of Gib beside the hot water cylinder and there it was: a tinfoil lined compartment with a couple of scrawny plants in buckets, under a grow lamp.

Was it decent pot? It was not. Pure cabbage. Poor technology, shabby seed, general ineptitude. But on this course, they do it properly.

Students learn how to make seed-raising mix, compost and liquid fertiliser. They haul seaweed from East Coast beaches to increase the fertility of the soil. They study rongoā Māori – the medicinal properties of different plants.

“A lot of these students are cannabis growers anyway, so they come on this course to share their skills,” one of the tutors says to camera. “It’s strange for them to be doing it out in the open here, rather than hiding in the mānuka and planting under trees.“

A student stands next to her row of plants, wearing a flax hat with her ponytail cascading out the top. “In the past, you couldn’t stand beside a plant like this without being paranoid,” she says. “But legislative change is in the air and everyone wants a piece of the pie now. It used to be - ahh, just another bunch of dope smokers. Now, everyone wants to be part of this journey.”

Tutor Robin Thomson is chuffed that the medicinal cannabis industry is giving whanau a reason to return to their ancestral lands. Former Ruatoria residents have come from Auckland, Wellington and Australia to be a part of it. “Now they’re coming home, getting back to their roots, working on their own whenua.”

At the end of it all, a big plume of smoke. Thomson points to an incinerator where the entire crop must be burnt after each course. “It’s a bummer, eh? Pretty heart-breaking for the students who have grown it.”

These courses were hopelessly over-subscribed, Caddie tells me. “Around 600 applied for those early courses, which is twice the population of Ruatoria! But some of these people have been able to come back and re-establish their whānau on the coast, which was our dream.”

Rua Bioscience was the first local company to get a licence to cultivate cannabis, and the first to be legally allowed to import high-potency seed strains. When the new business initiated a crowdfunding campaign, many kuia saved a slice of their pensions for months to buy a handful of shares for each of their mokopuna.

“Over the generations, people around here have been let down by so many promises that didn’t come to fruition,” Ehau says. “They’re wary, so we did a road show up and down the coast before we opened the crowd-fund, and the amount of support was amazing. People loved to see their own, trying to do something positive for their people.”

It helped that the product they were investing in was cannabis. “A lot of people already use cannabis in our communities. Sometimes that’s recreational, but we also have Green Fairies growing it to alleviate the symptoms of various illnesses. Many of our kuia and kaumātua have known the benefits of cannabis for a long time, so they don’t need any convincing that it’s important for our company to provide medicine for sick people.”

Rua Biosciences grows a hemp variety low in the THC cannabinoid that gets you high but rich in CBD, the medically beneficial cannabinoid that has been used to treat epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, cancer, insomnia and Parkinson’s Disease, among other things.

Caddie notes that many local people are already very good cannabis growers, with decades of experience in the illicit market. Many were keen to come out of the bush and be paid to grow plants for medicinal cannabis products.

“We want to help that happen. There’s been decades of scaremongering about cannabis, but change is definitely coming. At the moment, we’re building infrastructure and capability to work within a tightly regulated pharmaceutical-grade cannabis environment. When recreational cannabis is eventually legalised, there'll be other opportunities for those that have more of a ‘craft cannabis’ approach to what they grow.”

Helping inspire others about the possibilities of creative, sustainable regional development was part of the reason for agreeing to appear in this documentary series.

“We were a bit nervous to have our mistakes on film, but one of our relations told us it was really important to document the process of building this business for the future,” says Ehau. “And it helped that it was some of our own people who wanted to film it.”

A feeling of intense community involvement threads through every episode. Alongside landmark events such as the construction of Rua’s multi-million dollar growing and extraction facilities, we tag along on visits to local marae and beaches with new investors and board members.

We witness a flying visit from Portland, Oregon-based cannabis expert Jeremy Plum, but we’re also right there as whānau break a sweat at the annual Ngāti Porou inter-marae sports day, and when Ehau cuts off his dreadlocks for an executive makeover.

We share the joy of the first official crop harvest, the pain of lockdown. And when Rua Bioscience becomes the first company founded by a Māori community to list on the New Zealand stock exchange, we’re celebrating with the locals at Ruatoria’s Uepohatu marae rather than in some sterile boardroom.

“This isn't a company that gets built up and then sold,” Ehau tells me. “It’s something that stays in our community so our people have an intergenerational benefit from it. Now our rangatahi can think, OK, you can grow up here in Ruatoria and have a successful company, initiated by Māori, that gets listed on the stock exchange.”

Before Rua Bioscience, there hadn’t been any significant investment in manufacturing on this part of the coast since a butter factory was established in 1925.

“Now there are high-tech jobs here in the sciences and extraction engineering. Local kids can now see people in their community working in biotech, as well as farming and forestry. They can see other things are possible.”

Growing Dope screens 9.30pm Wednesdays from October 6 on Prime.