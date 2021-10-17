Dai Henwood on quitting alcohol, meditation and being buried alive

We talked about coffins and we talked about tea, and we mourned the recent death of reggae legend, Lee “Scratch” Perry. The difficulty of dancing when cursed with two left feet was mentioned. And we bonded over shared experiences of trying to keep semen samples warm, agreeing that, yes, under one’s arm is best.

On the line from his Auckland home, comedian, actor, television host and unexpectedly zen dude Dai Henwood was in good spirits, though lockdown was taking its toll.

“I have to get off the phone soon and do a Zoom with one of my kids,” he said after we had talked for an hour, the conversation veering all over the place. “We’re currently home-schooling a 9-year-old and a 5-year-old. But spending more time with my wife is amazing. A lot of the happiness I have now is because of her.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Comedian, actor, television host and unexpectedly zen dude Dai Henwood.

Several of Henwood’s big television gigs were on hold. “I just wish we could get to a point in this pandemic where we could keep filming. We only filmed one 7 Days episode before lockdown, and Dancing With The Stars was supposed to be gearing up now, too.”

READ MORE:

* Dai Henwood and friends entertain in isolation with Dai's House Party

* Dai Henwood on how he really feels about jibes about his stature

* 7 Days comedian Dai Henwood's booze ban is no joke



The former has started up again, without live audiences. The latter has been shelved – for the second year in a row.

Henwood is grateful to be in such high demand. Like most comedians, he went through some bleak periods while trying to hone his craft in front of indifferent crowds.

“Mate, you had to have a lot of self-belief in the early days. I started in 1997, and for the first 10 years, comedy was not considered cool in New Zealand, and there was no money in it, either. There was hardly any comedy on television, hardly any stand up, no big local hits like Flight of the Conchords. You’d try to get gigs in pubs, and they were a mixed bag.”

In some venues, they’d leave the tele blaring in the corner. Sometimes, the intercom from the pub kitchen would cut in over the PA system: “Steak and chips for Gary. Gazza – steak and chips!”

One of the earliest gigs Henwood can remember was at the Levin Cosmopolitan Club.

“You’d come off stage and the locals would say, mate, what the hell are you doing? Brian’s the funny guy here! And they’d point at some workmate who always cracked them up after a few pints. Or they’d be, like – we’ve had Fred Dagg and Billy T already, so we don’t need any more comedy, especially from a weird young dude like you!”

If you didn’t laugh, you’d cry. Henwood has done his fair share of that, too, but mostly years ago and far from home.

Supplied Paul Ego, Jeremy Corbett and Dai Henwood from 7 Days

Self-realisation

After winning the Billy T Comedy Award in 2002, his career seemed to be gaining traction, so Henwood dug deep into his savings and headed overseas. He shudders as he recalls a run of depressingly under-attended shows in Melbourne, then Edinburgh.

“I went to school with Bret McKenzie from Flight of the Conchords, so I shared a flat with Bret and Jemaine [Clement] in Edinburgh. The Conchords were selling out so many shows they had to book extra gigs. I played to tiny crowds. A lot of them would bail part-way through.” One guy only came along because he had known Henwood’s mum growing up in Taranaki. Once he’d told the comedian about the family connection, he up and left as well. “They were not good times. I was broke and depressed and drinking a lot, and it was Bret who talked me down, in the end. He was kind to me during a time when I really needed it. He convinced me to keep going.”

Henwood came home and rethought his style into something “more Kiwi, more personal, and kinder”. A television exec saw him at a live gig and offered Henwood a job hosting early C4 series Insert Video Here. He was on his way.

“Those early TV things gave me back my confidence, and I just started going from strength to strength. I’m very grateful things have gone this way, after some shaky periods along the way.”

John Selkirk/stuff and David White/Stuff Dai Henwood as P-Funk Chainsaw in 2002.

Dafydd Morgan “Dai” Henwood, now 43, was born in Wellington. His late father Ray, a stage and television actor of long-standing, came here in his 20s from Swansea in Wales, co-founding Wellington’s Circa Theatre alongside Dai’s mother Carolyn Henwood, the first woman appointed district court judge in the capital.

Henwood studied theatre/film and Eastern religions at Victoria University, before winning “Best New Face” on TV2’s Pulp Comedy in 1999, the Billy T Award in 2002 and the Fred Award in 2007.

Early shows revolved around using a “relatively dumb character to kick around big ideas”. P-Funk Chainsaw was a scrawny professional wrestler. John D’Bankteller was a rural clerk who loved falconeering, but used a pigeon and a rubber dishwashing glove due to the lack of falconeering supply shops in Taranaki

“I learned a lot, performing in character, but after I came back from Edinburgh, I decided it was time to perform as myself instead. Let’s just say that has worked out a whole lot better.”

True. This hyper little hombre is everywhere these days. When not fronting prime-time game shows, he is appearing in television ads, hosting music awards, showing up in a tux to entertain at corporate events.

“I’ve worked bloody hard to get here. But I’ve also been lucky, sometimes, getting hired for something that really suits me, like 7 Days. I mean, that show just had its 12th birthday! Nothing lasts that long on television here, except the news and Shortland Street. The secret of 7 Days’ success is that it’s the perfect combo of familiar and fresh. You always have a few of the same faces alongside some new faces; the same game, but different stories. It somehow stays fresh and also has the feeling of a favourite old blanket.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff “I’ve worked bloody hard to get here. But I’ve also been lucky, sometimes,” says Henwood.

Tea and serenity

Henwood comes across as a loose, high-energy critter in much of his television work, but on the phone today, he’s calm, thoughtful, chilled as. It transpired that he spends a good chunk of his time at home meditating, drinking tea, dreaming of the quiet graciousness of Japan.

“I think I’m naturally a quiet person, even though I also love entertaining on stage. Booze helped me become more of an extrovert at first, but then over 20 years it became clear that booze was no longer really serving me.”

Henwood started meditation five years ago, while also tailing off on his drinking. He gave up alcohol completely two years ago.

“It felt like a crossroads. I could either go down a quieter path, or I’d keep boozing and never find out how it might feel to embrace a more thoughtful side of myself. In the end, the meditation side won out.”

It felt like a loop back to interests he’d had as a young man, doing a double major at Victoria University.

“One side was theatre and film, and the other was Eastern religion. We learned about Taoism and Buddhism and so forth, but I was particularly intrigued by psychedelic use within religion, when witch doctors would use psychedelics to maintain power within their tribes.”

Somewhere along the way, Henwood went to Japan with his father, who was in a travelling production of Phantom of the Opera at that time.

Michael Bradley/Stuff Dai Henwood and his late father Ray Henwood.

“One of the other actors was a Buddhist who took me to a temple where I did proper zazen meditation training. But then I became a comedian and got on the grog. A lot of performers have issues with booze or drugs because we can’t moderate ourselves very well.

“Sometimes, that’s a positive thing. I can have a sort of electric energy sometimes; I don’t know what I’m gonna say next until I say it, because I’ve let go of the usual rules. But it’s easy to carry that over into your use of alcohol and drugs, because they propel you into this strange zone where you feel like the life of the party.”

Since stopping drinking, he feels “stronger and more grounded”. He gets up at five each morning and does 40 to 60 minutes of meditation.

“I’ve found some truth in that old saying that you’re often wisest when you’re not saying anything. Also, whenever life gives you a sharp little elbow in the ribs, meditation somehow takes the edge off. It’s a bit like how people say micro-dosing works, without having to try micro-dosing.”

Another abiding source of pleasure is tea. Henwood drinks it straight and black, and before Covid he was planning to study for his “Tea Masters”, which involves block course tastings in Australia.

“It’s something like a wine sommelier, but with tea. You learn the history, the flavours of different regional styles, how to steep it properly, and so on.” Henwood sings the praises of the Zealong plantation at Gordonton, which produces some of the best organic tea in the world on a former Waikato dairy farm that has replaced cows with camellias.

“The hand pickers are out early in the morning in traditional garb, mate, wearing gloves with razor blades glued to them. They go through those fields like Edward Scissorhands!”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Before Covid, Henwood was planning to study for his “Tea Masters”, which involves block course tastings in Australia.

A little salt and pepper

Although meditation, sobriety, family and fine tea have made him “happier than ever” as a person, there’s also work to do. Henwood needs to be funny, week in and week out, to earn a crust. The secret equation? Real life, plus seasoning, equals jokes.

“As a comic, I find the stories that work best are usually based on a real-life situation, then you add some salt and pepper to boost the flavour.”

Case in point: An infamous tale Henwood told his mate, actor Mike Minogue, on an Auckland radio station in July. Both men spoke about trying to “harvest” a sperm sample in public due to the lack of a private room for the purpose at their nearest lab.

Now, I have been in a similar situation myself, though in my case, I merely went to the wrong lab, got laughed at by the receptionist, then had to drive at high speed across town to a different lab before the sample, um… died.

Henwood, however, talked on air about using the car wash at a petrol station, after first timing the wash cycle and ensuring there were no cameras inside the suds zone. He spoke of having a servo steak-and-cheese pie first, a cheapskate’s “dinner and a show”, to get him in the mood. He gave far too much detail re: angles and trajectory and trying to get the tiny specimen pottle in the right place while partly naked and covered in flaky pastry.

“Did I embellish that story? Of course! I had been out to that lab after my vasectomy, and there was no private room, and that’s when I thought of the car wash thing. But what I really did was take the sample at home, like you, then drive across town with the plastic specimen jar under my armpit to keep it the right temperature so the little guys didn’t die. But the car wash story is funnier, so I went with that.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff “As a comic, I find the stories that work best are usually based on a real-life situation, then you add some salt and pepper to boost the flavour.”

‘Being buried alive was a horrible experience’

Such is the life of the professional comic. Everything that happens to you becomes harvestable, then the good bits need that little extra nudge.

One of my favourite tales from Henwood’s deep duffle bag of “true” stories comes from his youth, when he was fresh out of university, doing more “fruity festival sketch shows” than stand-up.

This story is terrifying for claustrophobes like me. I get a cold sweat just thinking about it.

“Mate, I know just the story you mean!” he says, with a rubbery chuckle. “That was in Wellington. Bret McKenzie from the Conchords was in that show, actually. He had this amazing flat in Mt Vic, with four very prominent picture windows looking out into the backyard.”

Each night, around 100 paying punters would sit in that backyard, gazing up as the action unfolded across those four windows.

“The show started off with a mock funeral where they brought out a coffin and lowered it into this pre-dug hole six feet deep, then started throwing dirt on top. But that whole time, I was in the coffin!”

The coffin was rigged so it could open quietly, way down in the hole. Henwood would emerge at the end of the show, rising from the grave and freaking everybody out.

Supplied Dai Henwood, pictured her for 7 Days, which celebrates 12 years on screen in 2021.

“But it was me who got freaked out, really, because I had to be down there for 40 minutes, and there’s no sound worse than dirt falling on the lid of a coffin while you’re in it. It’s really claustrophobic, and the inside of a coffin gets really cold when you’re six feet under.”

Fortunately, there were tiny holes drilled into the lid of the coffin so Henwood could breathe.

“But before we did the first night’s show, Bret sprayed some varnish on the coffin and blocked a lot of the holes. It hadn’t quite dried when I hopped in…”

Real life, plus seasoning, equals jokes.

“The fumes made me high as a kite, mate, along with a massive build-up of carbon dioxide. I was breathing heavily with the fear, and there was hardly any air, way down there in the cold and the dark.”

The salt goes on. A grind of pepper. And we’re there.

“But jumping out of a grave, that’s really something, right? Being buried alive was a horrible experience, mate. I wouldn’t recommend it to anybody. But the payoff at the end made it all worthwhile.”

7 Days screens Thursdays, 8.30pm on Three