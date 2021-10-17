How Clarke Gayford spends his Sunday

Eight months on, the character villa relocated from Remuera to the Awhitu Peninsula is revisited by Clarke Gayford of Moving Houses.

Clarke Gayford has been keeping busy. He’s got a new book out called Fish Of The Day and is back on our screens hosting Moving Houses. He reckons he got the job because of his penchant for DIY and his childhood love of trucks.

In primary school in Gisborne you counted the axles on the big rigs going past and the more axles the greater the kudos. He can still remember his favourite Weet-Bix collectable truck card. Gayford is, of course, the partner to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and dad to Neve, who is 3. He lives between Auckland and Wellington.

Supplied Clarke Gayford from Moving Houses

Sunday: The whole idea of Sunday is attempting to enable Neve’s mum to have a bit of a sleep in. We have a very reliable alarm clock that comes down the hallway every morning. Her mum is usually up well before her, but on the weekends we try and flip that. Jacinda often works on a Sunday, but we try and hold her up until at least about 10 or 11am so we can have a later breakfast together.

6am

I have my well-tuned dad ears and it's incredible how you know that creak is the wind blowing but that other creak is definitely a footstep. I have my clothes ready next to my bed so that when I hear footsteps I’m straight out of bed, I get dressed and I cut her off at the pass.

READ MORE:

* My Sunday: Artist Mei Hill

* My Sunday: Celebrity Treasure Island's Lance Savali

* My Sunday: Bay Patrol's Danny Hart



6.30am

The deal, and it literally is a deal -“dad I have a deal with you” - is that we go and watch television. We're allowed television on a weekend morning, especially on a Sunday. That usually involves watching at least an hour of Bluey. It’s amazing.

9am

Breakfast is probably around nine o'clock, well it’s usually second breakfast. We often do pancakes on a Sunday. Favourite topping? It’s syrup, just syrup. It’s asked for. “Can I have the syrup please?”

Supplied Bluey is often the way the day begins in Gayford’s household.

10am

If Jacinda’s not working, we try to go for a walk. Occasionally we'll go for a drive. Last weekend we went to some rock pools and had a great clamber around the rocks looking for bits and pieces, collecting shells, sticks and other detritus for the craft table that's sort of taken over all of the house.

12pm

My day usually revolves around a midday nap, not for me, where I might get a little bit of time to myself to catch up on some emails or whatever else is going on. When Neve’s having a nap, if her mum’s around, I will have a run, try and get some exercise so I feel like I’ve done something.

2pm

The afternoon typically, I mean you’ve just got to tire a child out, so it's another activity. It might be stocking up my bird feeder with some sugary water for our local wildlife which we enjoy doing. We've got so many kākā and tūī in the garden here. Or kick a soccer ball around on the lawn.

5pm

Dinner seems to start earlier and earlier and it's trying to get that balance right between someone who desperately wants to snack on treats and trying to get some proper food into her, still get a bit of broccoli and pasta past the gatekeeper.

5.30pm

While dinner is on, I start running the bath and thinking about our dinner which is usually My Food Bag. I've gotten real nerdy with it. When the box arrives, I divide everything up into the weeks’ worth and put it in their bag and then bull clip each recipe to it and line them up.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Gayford are said to be getting married this summer.

6.30pm

Adult dinner is usually before seven. Would Neve be asleep? Well that’s the million dollar question. I mean bedtime is supposed to be at seven. Let's say negotiations for bedtime start at seven and we usually win by about 7.30pm. She’s pretty good, she’s usually run herself into the ground and she understands her fate.

7pm

Jacinda is good at making sure she comes home for dinner even if she has to go back to work afterwards or work from home. So usually on a Sunday she'll come home for dinner, get Neve into bed and then it's a chance for the adults to pretty much just lie exhausted on the couch.

8pm

I've just agreed to play at the Splore Festival so my little treat or distraction is to go online and hunt around for new music or or start trawling through bits and pieces that I’ve got. I've actually been trusting algorithms a little bit more. I’m so fussy. I won't let Jacinda or Neve come anywhere near my Spotify account. I actually log out. I’d like to say bedtime is 10pm but it’s not. It’s always 11pm, sometimes after.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Clarke Gayford carries some fish down the Main Street of Takaka while filming for a TV show.

Quick shots with Clarke Gayford

Film festival/ Music festival

Say it/ Think it

DIY / Calling a tradie

Snapper/ Kingfish

Instagram/ Twitter

South Park/ The Simpsons

Spear fish/ Off the boat

Sunrise/ Sunset

Summer/ Winter

Donut/ Danish

Company/ Time alone

Bluey/ Bingo

Whale shark/ Orca

Tell a joke/ Hear a joke

e-book/ Hard copy

Bush walk/ Beach walk

Cut flowers/ House plant

Whole album/ Playlist

Moving Houses, TVNZ 1, Tuesdays