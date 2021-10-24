Bellwether: Sam Greenspan's haunting podcast asks, what if the internet vanished?

Bellwether

This is a fascinating science-fiction podcast with a brilliant and terrifying concept at its centre: What if the internet just disappeared?

Created by Sam Greenspan, the show is told in two ways. In a future timeline, Cass and Icarus are employees of the “Cloudburst Truth & Reconciliation Commission”, which investigates what caused the internet to disappear two decades earlier. On their last night of the job, they discover the remnants of an old podcast called Bellwether, hosted by – you guessed it – Greenspan, a non-fictional element that looks at the ways in which the internet is crumbling humanity.

It’s a big swing, but for the most part, it lands, rolling a documentary and a speculative sci-fi story into one haunting podcast that will leave you contemplating your reliance on the internet.

We Were Always Here

The story of the HIV epidemic is thankfully being told and retold with more frequency in recent times, but the American side of the story is often the dominant narrative.

2021’s TV show It’s a Sin explored the experiences of UK men and women who were affected, and now this documentary podcast adds to that perspective with a series on how HIV altered the lives of LGBTQ people in the UK.

The series is hosted by Marc Thompson, a long-standing activist and champion of gay black lives in the UK, and he chronicles his own experience of moving to South London in the 1980s just as rumours of a strange illness affecting gay men were beginning to reach their ears.

Thompson’s storytelling is powerful and breathtaking, and the podcast is a vital window into the countless lives that were mistreated and forgotten throughout the cruel epidemic.

The Flipside

This new BBC series from journalist and author Paris Lees has an interesting concept: each episode looks at two supposedly conflicting ideas or viewpoints, and through a combination of science and storytelling, considers what the contrasts can teach us about the way we live our lives.

For example, the first episode investigates the act of learning new languages, and how speaking two different languages might change the way one thinks and behaves.

Lees is a thoughtful host, and the episodes traverse a range of fascinating questions, with future episodes set to touch on topics such as the power of forgiveness and sex.