My Sunday: Great Kiwi Bake Off judge Sue Fleischl

Sue Fleischl will be familiar to many from her role on The Great New Zealand Bake Off, in which the trained chef is a judge.

Fleischl, who knew she wanted to be a chef at intermediate school, sold her renowned business The Great Catering Company last year and has settled into a more relaxed pace, including gardening, brewing her own gin and making her own sausages – a recent flavour was free-range pork with cumin, paprika and various secret ingredients.

She lives in the beach suburb of Takapuna on Auckland’s North Shore with her husband, surgeon Michael Booth.

On a Sunday my husband is usually off work so we’ve got some time together. I have him all to myself which is fabulous. We always start the day with a walk along the beach and we quite often have my father in law, he’s 92, round for lunch or dinner.

5am

We wake up between five and 5.45am. By then the dog’s heard us – she’s a big part of our life – and we go for a walk down to Takapuna Beach Cafe for a coffee and to catch up with some friends. It’s quite a community at that time.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A walk along Takapuna Beach.

8.30am

We’ll usually go for a 30-45km bike ride. I have an e-bike, I have to confess. We’ve got a lovely loop from Takapuna to Long Bay and back or another loop to Devonport. We try to go up as many hills as we can to get the heart rate up.

10am

If we do that then we qualify for a cooked breakfast, which is usually bacon, eggs, avocado, just simple but delicious and made at home. If it’s a lovely day, I will be in the garden and Michael will be tinkering in his shed.

Midday

We are in such an open garden here in a historic house, so people like to stop and talk. Everybody is in a good mood around here, it’s sort of like you’re going to the beach so everybody’s happy and curious about this old house.

4pm

In the afternoon it’s another walk. We go along the beach again or we will go for a drive somewhere and usually end up picking up Michael’s father and bringing him home so he can sit in the garden and share a lovely dinner together.

Fleischl has been making her own gin at home over lockdown.

5pm

Between 5-6pm Michael and I will have a gin and tonic in the spa. For his birthday I bought him a still so we’ve been practising making gin. I’ve been foraging in the garden, and on my walks, for lavender and ginger. My God, it’s good.

6pm

In the middle of winter, I will be stoking up the old coal range and cooking something long and slow for dinner. In the summer, it'll be either on the Kamado Joe BBQ or we've just recently bought the drum of a washing machine. You light a fire and with all the holes you get heat going everywhere, and we put a baking rack on top.

7pm

I love to watch Country Calendar so I like to have dinner finished in time for that and then I enjoy Sunday. Those are my two little TV treats for the end of the week. Putting my feet up and then we'll quietly slip off for early night because Michael has a big day operating on Monday. And you know, we'll be up at five o'clock in the morning. We’ve always been early birds.

Supplied Judges Dean Brettschneider and Sue Fleischl with hosts Madeleine Sami and Hayley Sproull from The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

