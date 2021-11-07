Where Should We Begin? Esther Perel's emotional, insightful relationship podcast

Esther Perel's Where Should We Begin? has been running since 2017.

Where Should We Begin? With Esther Perel

This is an almost legendary podcast at this point, as it enters its fifth season.

I’m sure many readers will need no introduction to this brilliant show, but for the uninitiated, Where Should We Begin? – billed as a podcast “for anyone who has ever loved” – is structured around a compelling and addictive conceit: each episode takes listeners into a real-life couples’ therapy session mediated by Perel, a highly-accomplished psychotherapist who has practised in New York City for more than 35 years.

Perel’s methods are fascinating, but unsurprisingly, it’s often her clients that make the episodes, as they share the most raw and intimate details of their relationships.

The new episodes feature both new and previous couples that Perel has worked with, including: a couple wrestling with the fact that their infidelities may have brought happiness, another grappling with their respective queerness in an outwardly-appearing heterosexual relationship, and two childhood friends reckoning with whether their friendship can sustain into adulthood.

As ever, the show is moving, emotional and full of insight into the way we approach our own relationships.

Kate Geraghty/Nine Esther Perel is the host of Where Should We Begin?

READ MORE:

* Zoetrope: Line of Duty creator and Star Wars actor combine for riveting podcast

* Bellwether: Sam Greenspan's haunting podcast asks, what if the internet vanished?

* Five great podcasts to stream right now

* Podcasts to help you korero in te reo Māori

* A beginner's guide to listening to podcasts



BatChat

Bat fans stay winning. With the pekapeka-tou-roa winning this year’s Bird of the Year competition, it is time for the bat to take its overdue and rightful place in the spotlight.

While I don’t want to draw too much attention away from Aotearoa’s only native land mammals, I thought this would be an appropriate time (no less because Halloween has just passed) to alert everyone to this podcast all about bats from the UK’s Bat Conservation Trust.

The show is more than just bats and vibes: hosted by Steve Roe, who has the world’s greatest job title as BCT's Trustee and Vice-Chair of Derbyshire Bat Group, just a few episodes of BatChat will teach you more than you thought you’d care to know about the nature of the bat, and the ecological threats they face.

Again: this podcast has a UK focus, but the bat just rules, and I’m hoping this can be a hint that Aotearoa needs its own show solely focused on our treasured pekapeka-tou-roa.

Nice Try: Interior

I love histories of random things – as in, things you’d never really cared to know the history of, until you realise that of course there’s a whole documented history of mundane things like power lines or coasters, and that these histories can often shed a lot of light on how human life has developed throughout the years.

Nice Try is a great podcast, whose first-season looked at different attempts at creating utopias throughout history, but its second season goes a little smaller, literally looking at the interior lives of humans.

Each episode touches on the history of a different domestic object, analysing a different kind of attempt at “utopia” – the efforts that we have gone to to make our home lives easier.

The first three episodes touch on the doorbell, the vacuum and the Crockpot, and host Avery Trufelman does an incredible job of interrogating the ways in which these technologies promised an improvement in our lives, and the ways in which they both succeeded and failed.

You’d be amazed at the negative impacts Trufelman can draw out of things like cooking and cleaning appliances, and the podcast will make you reanalyse the way you engage with objects and technologies you use daily.