Carole Baskin files lawsuit against Netflix over Tiger King sequel

Carole Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, are suing Netflix for using footage of them in the upcoming follow-up documentary series to Tiger King.

According to Variety, Baskin filed the suit against Netflix and Royal Goode Productions in Tampa, Florida on Monday (local time) citing that the show is in breach of the Appearances Releases by using imagery from the Big Cat Rescue in trailers and sizzle reels.

“The Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ right to use film footage of the Baskins to ‘a documentary motion picture’. Throughout the Appearance Releases there is only reference to and mention of ‘the Picture’.

“No mention is made of granting Royal Goode Production sequel rights, rights to create derivative works from ‘the Picture’ or additional seasons or episodes,” the lawsuit states.

“By utilising the film footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases in ‘sizzle reels’ and promotional trailers for the sequel entitled Tiger King 2, the Defendants are in breach of the terms of the Appearance Releases.”

Baskin and her husband are seeking Netflix to remove all footage and imagery of her from the new season. Baskin also voiced her disapproval for the first season of Tiger King in the court documents.

