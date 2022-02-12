Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson off-air after casual contact with Covid-19 case

Jenny-May Clarkson is a contact of a Covid case and wasn't on screen on Friday

TVNZ’s Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson has been identified as a casual contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Matty McLean said this was the reason for Clarkson’s absence from the show on Friday morning, adding Clarkson was “fine” but was taking precautions.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jenny May Clarkson is off-air after being confirmed a casual contact of a covid-19 case.

John Campbell was also off-air this morning, leaving McLean and Indira Stewart to run the show.

McLean said, “it’s like Mum and Dad have gone away for the long weekend and left the kids at home.”

Rachel Howard, GM corporate communications at TVNZ confirmed Jenny May is a secondary contact.

“She is feeling well, but is getting tested as a precaution and following MoH guidance before heading back into the Breakfast studio,” she said.

“We hope to have Jenny May back next week. This will be dependent on things out of our control, like how quickly people are receiving their test results over the weekend.”

Howard said Campbell was on a rostered day off.