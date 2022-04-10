'I'll take this over boring': Jason Gunn on the realities - and responsibilities - of fame

“There's that C word. I just can't. I dry retch just listening to it.”

Jason Gunn doesn’t mind a swear word (or two), but it's not that c word that has him reaching for the rubbish bin and the mouthwash.

Call it a paradox, call it self-awareness, but there is something charming about Gunn, easily one of our best-known television presenters, railing against that culture we call celebrity.

In two conversations with me - the first short, on speakerphone from his car, navigating road works after dropping his beloved mother home, and the second complete with that’s-so-2022 dodgy Zoom cameras - Gunn takes aim at the idea of being famous for fame’s sake multiple times. And not in a “I’m just a humble New Zealander” way.

Peter Meecham/Stuff After 30 years in television, Gunn reckons it could all stop tomorrow, and no-one would care.

“Being on television or radio, it's not a necessity. We could all stop, and it would all go away and no-one would care. It's like, whoop-de-woo. We're not nurses. We're not teachers. You know, we're not counsellors. We're nothing really,” he says.

It’s surprising. Not because we’re used to seeing him splashed across social pages, but because for more than three decades, Jason Gunn has been, well, Jason Gunn. The Son of a Gunn. The mate a generation of Kiwi kids spent weekday afternoons with, or who was a handy on-screen child-minder for some of you parents. He was the voice on the radio on the drive home, and the one doing Frank Spencer impressions, with the biggest, goofiest grin.

Jason Gunn is, I hate to break it to him, a New Zealand celebrity. He won’t buy it though, and he questions anyone who would. It makes him all the more fascinating.

“I've got a good bulls… radar. And I have a low tolerance of it,” he says with a glint in his eye. “When you have given time to create this world with children, then you're really precious about who comes into it and what they do. Like f… off, don't come in here with your condescending s…. Don't talk down to these kids. And that's how I am with a lot of people now, not just kids.”

“Let's be honest. Jason loves the camera”

Talking to people is Gunn’s bread and butter. And he’s very good at it. If he sounds like a grumpy old man, he’s not. Everything he says, he clearly means, but he’s full of humour, heart and even some funny faces and goofy voices. He can still make this child of the 90s giggle like it’s 3.30pm and she’s 8-years-old.

Now though, his attention is on the grown-ups. Before the pandemic, he started a new business, Easily Said, which he describes as New Zealand’s first storytelling academy. In essence, Gunn is teaching regular folk - largely business people, CEOs, and leaders - how to talk to people, confidently. And now it is largely done on Zoom, he is a happy man. When people succeed, he knows this is his “reason for being”.

“Let's be honest. Jason loves the camera,” Gunn says. “So it’s like Covid almost played right into my hands. Wait a minute, we have to talk on camera all of a sudden? I’m ready for my close up, Mr DeMille. Someone's been training 35 years for this chestnut.”

Now 53, Gunn was just 18 when he started in kids television, and back then, the only people talking on camera were television presenters. Now, we’ve all become a version of that, but no-one’s taught us how.

“And I got into children's television because I took a couple of classes - back in the days when you took classes and you trained to be on television. I learned a lot and it’s what I teach people today.

“It's an art form, talking to a camera. As a lawyer or an accountant or whatever you do, it doesn't mean you should be able to open your laptop and look at a camera and start speaking - there are skills involved… To talk to a camera and be able to connect with people [takes effort]. And that’s what I'm all about - connecting with people.“

Gunn was always a natural storyteller, although he says that word gets thrown around a lot these days. It was his uncle Ray (yes, Ray Gunn) who was his yarn-spinning idol, able to stop even Gunn’s father (“a beautiful man, with a very dry sense of humour”) with a tall tale around the dinner table.

“Not that my dad was a tough crowd, but he didn't suffer fools. I love that Ray could make my dad smile. That was like a superpower.”

It came naturally to him, too. Although, like any art form, practice was required. And not every audience was a receptive one.

“My two favourite school reports were: 'when will Jason realise the classroom is not a stage to perform on?' And, 'is Jason getting enough attention at home?' I was never arsey at school. I was never a bully. I never used humour at the expense of others. I just like to tell good stories - or at least polished my storytelling. They probably weren't all good.”

THREE Jason Gunn says the moment when Thingee's eye popped out never aired live on TV. We can't believe it either.

It’s better than boring

Gunn’s television career is well known. There was the Son of a Gunn Show, which premiered 30 years ago this year, as well as McDonald’s Young Entertainers and gigs hosting Dancing with the Stars and Wheel of Fortune. He and wife Janine Morell-Gunn still run WhitebaitMedia, which is behind even more children’s television, including What Now and Darwin and Newts. It’s a rewarding world.

“As children's presenters, as in life when we're communicating, we create moments, don't we? If today was a s… day [for a child] - God, I could get emotional just thinking about it - tomorrow was another day and I would be back. You created some certainty for kids. But also you just created moments, escapism. And you learn to be present.”

He reminds me, making kids’ television, you can’t swear, you can’t be mean, you have to win little people over with fewer tools than many people talking to older audiences have. It was his natural enthusiasm that helped him thrive, contrary to the rumours.

“I've had my entire television career with people going, ‘Oh my God. He was on something. He was on the old wacky-backy’. I've had people come up to me and say, ‘you were in prison with my uncle, aye?’ … And I think it's because when I was just full of energy, I was quite manic.

“I used to say ‘crazy voices, laughter, fun, he's the Son of a Gunn’... That's how I was - as frightening as it is - with no drugs. What always amazed me was, so you think you could do this if you were on drugs? Obviously, you don't understand how drugs work.

“I'm energetic, sure, but I say that like it's a bad thing. Hell, I'll take this over boring 24/7.”

It was the early 1990s on The Son of a Gunn Show when Gunn's puppet sidekick Thingee's eye popped out. The incident only ever appeared on a blooper reel but has gone down in history.

A heartfelt change

One of Gunn’s last regular broadcasting roles was on radio - first The Hits, then More FM. But after a string of health scares, culminating in a heart attack in 2017, he realised the job didn’t make him feel good any more. And his children - Louis, Faith, Grace and Eve, who he calls his best friends - could see it too.

“I wasn't happy towards the end. It didn't align with my values. I thought I was very overpaid to be telling average stories. There I said it,” the honesty of the statement is left hanging for a minute.

“I thought I could do more good somewhere else. In this one crack at life, I thought well, this is becoming a bit average for me.”

But even changing careers hasn’t wiped the trauma of that health scare. While physically he might be OK, mentally, it left a huge mark. He calls the incident as much of a “brain attack” as a heart one.

“For the rest of your life, it owns part of your brain. Like the earthquakes; every time a truck goes past, that could be an earthquake. So every time you get a little bit of indigestion or you're a little breathy, you go, ‘ is that a...? That's nothing, aye?' There's no reason it should be, but it just owns a bit of you.

Briar Gayford “You just created moments, escapism. And you learn to be present,” Gunn, pictured here with his Dancing with the Stars co-host Candy Lane, says of working in television.

“It's a mindf…, no other word for it.”

It’s one of the things that drew him to social media - he wants other people to feel less alone. And if you’ve followed anything Gunn has posted online, you’ll know it’s often the daily pep talk you didn’t know you needed, a saccharine hit of dopamine (and a lot of sports chat). Gunn himself admits he’s not always good at avoiding arguments - or hurt feelings - from other people’s comments, but there, he can reach people who need some positivity. It is partly why he has such derision for that celebrity culture, where his peers are now often selling things, rather than connecting.

“My head explodes when I see some people, some broadcasters, and they're always on Instagram giving away s… - they’re influencers,” he starts.

“And what the f… does that world mean, by the way? Oh that's right, you've somehow managed to make it all about you, and all you're doing is giving away stuff. You are allowed to do that sometimes, but every now and then why don't you share some of that stuff with your mates? Oh that's right, they're not your mates, are they?”

Peter Meecham/Stuff While Gunn has recovered from his heart attack, he says “for the rest of your life, it owns part of your brain”.

The world’s your oyster

With online sell-out clearly off the table, Gunn has a few things up his sleeve for later this year.

He became a grandfather last year, and the day we talk, he and brother Andrew have sent the manuscript for their first children’s book off to their publisher. The character is “based on elements” of Gunn’s own personality, and his childhood adventures. He calls it silly and fun, and is certain it’s something parents will get a kick out of when they read along with their children.

But what about revisiting the Son of a Gunn Show? With all the wild things going on in the world, perhaps a return to “crazy voices, laughter, fun” is exactly what the doctor ordered?

He smiles. While there would be no Thingee, after the death of long-time collaborator, and good friend, Alan Henderson in 2020, Gunn reckons there’s “something in that”. A platform, every day, where he shares good news, inspirational stories, clever people.

He even knows when it would air. Exactly when many of us are watching the bad news of the world beamed into our homes. Because Gunn reckons a bit of happiness, and some vulnerability could be the antidote society is craving.

“I don't watch the news any more. I just do not. The one time I think about bringing the Son of a Gunn Show back would be at 6pm. You could choose s… news, s… news, crazy voices, laughter, fun - it's your choice everybody.

“It doesn't matter if you fly a plane, run a business, if you are living on the street. We're all feeling uncertain and some days we wake up and it's s…. So if you can communicate with people and be vulnerable. Well, world's your oyster, right?”