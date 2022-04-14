Married at First Sight Australia: Olivia sends a strong message about 'holding grudges' and what she really means by it

Throughout her time on Married At First Sight, Olivia opened up about her past and admitted there have been some serious issues with people in her life.

From recalling her now infamous bridesmaid dress story to her ongoing feud with Domenica, the 27-year-old was vocal about holding grudges.

Nine Olivia's tendency to not let go of things was picked up by the experts and was cause for concern for Jackson too.

It became a concern for partner Jackson, but in a candid post on Instagram Olivia explained what she really means when it comes to 'holding a grudge'.

"FYI my interpretation of 'holding grudges' is to cut out people that are toxic to my life. Not seek revenge or put any energy at all towards them," she captioned the post.

"It's perfectly acceptable to not like people. It's perfectly acceptable to not allow certain people access to you.

"I've never wasted energy on people I don't like. Hence why I sleep amazing at night xxx."

The bride made it clear that her idea of holding a grudge isn't seeking out revenge, rather cutting people out of her life instead.

Throughout the experiment it seemed like she was holding a grudge towards Domenica, particularly after the wine glass smash during the couples retreat.

In the Commitment Ceremony that followed the OnlyFans photo scandal, the experts called Olivia out for being resentful.

"You were telling us last week that you hold grudges," expert Alessandra Rampolla said.

"We've heard about this on different occasions from you. So it seems very clear that there is a grudge that's being dragged around.

"Maybe there's some room for a little self exploration and reflection and for a little human empathy."

Olivia replied, "As far as empathy... I just don't have it."

Olivia's behaviour also weighed heavily on Jackson's mind too.

In the lead up to their Final Date Jackson wanted to make sure her grudge-holding habits wouldn't cause problems in their relationship.

"I just want to know if one of my friends say something stupid, how's she going to react to it? And if she's going to hold a grudge to it?" Jackson told the camera.

When he posed the question to Olivia she admitted she's had problems like that before.

"I have had issues with boyfriends' friends in the past," she said.

"If she doesn't get along with my friends or my family, that's a deal breaker for me," Jackson later told the cameras.

But it looks like the issue between Olivia and Jackson has been resolved.

The couple are still happily in their love bubble and now living together on the Central Coast.

They recently shared a special moment with their followers on Instagram, a selfie from their first "date" without cameras around.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au.