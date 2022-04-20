Yellowstone origin story 1883 coming to Prime Video

The new Yellowstone spin-off series 1883 lands on Prime Video later this month.

Yellowstone fans will learn how the sprawling Dutton family ranch was founded when the wild west prequel series 1883 lands on Prime Video later this month.

Billed as the Yellowstone origin story, 1883 stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Isabel May, and features cameo appearances from Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Billy Bob Thornton.

Created by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, the gritty 10-episode drama series follows the ancestors of Yellowstone’s John Dutton - played by Kevin Costner, the widowed sixth-generation family patriarch - as they embark on a perilous westward journey through the Great Plains from Tennessee to Montana, the last bastion of untamed America.

The highly-anticipated new series comes after Yellowstone season four featured a couple of flashbacks showing the lives of James and Margaret Dutton - the great-great-grandparents of Costner’s John Dutton. Both scenes took place in 1893, 10 years after the events featured in epiosodes of 1883.

Elliott, who made headlines recently after bad-mouthing Oscar-winning Kiwi director Dame Jane Campion’s western drama The Power of the Dog, plays Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails Civil War veteran who leads the Dutton family and a caravan of European immigrants across the treacherous frontier.

The veteran western star last week backtracked for the comments he made about Campion’s film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, expressing his regret during a promotional appearance for 1883.

Supplied 1883 follows the Dutton family as they travel west from Tennessee to Montana, the last bastion of untamed America.

‘’I wasn’t very articulate about it. I didn’t articulate it very well,’’ Elliott said, of the comments he made on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast on March 1.

“I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that … I [said] that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director. I want to apologise to the cast of The Power of the Dog – brilliant actors all, in particular Benedict Cumberbatch … I can only say that I am sorry and I am. I am.’’

Supplied Sam Elliott plays Shea Brennan, a hardened Civil War veteran who leads the Dutton family across the wild frontier.

Yellowstone viewers can also look forward to a second spin-off series, titled 6666, eventually landing on our screens. The forthcoming series is set to take place on Texas’s real-life 6666 ranch, which also featured in season four of Yellowstone.

*1883 is on Prime Video New Zealand from April 29