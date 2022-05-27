TVNZ's new star host Kamahl Santamaria disappears from Breakfast

TVNZ’s new star host Kamahl Santamaria has disappeared from Breakfast a month after starting the job – with TVNZ not explaining the situation to viewers or staff.

Stuff understands Santamaria has been off-screen since his morning shift on May 18, nine days ago.

Breakfast viewers have been offered no acknowledgement that he is away from the programme, why or when he'll be back.

Stuff understands the majority of staff in TVNZ’s newsroom, including co-hosts, are being kept in the dark by the state-owned broadcaster.

TVNZ refused to address a number of specific questions regarding Santamaria’s whereabouts and the broadcaster's handling of the situation.

Supplied TVNZ has not told viewers or staff why new Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria is off-air.

Instead, it offered a one-line response by email, saying Santamaria was away dealing with a “family emergency”.

“The matter is private to Kamahl and we are respecting he and his family’s privacy,” a TVNZ spokesperson said.

“As previously stated we respect Kamahl’s right to privacy and we won’t be making any further comment.”

Questions TVNZ have refused to answer include why the situation has not been addressed with viewers or staff.

On Friday morning, Santamaria’s wife said they were dealing with a “family emergency” and declined further comment, other than her husband is in New Zealand.

Santamaria started at TVNZ a month ago, appearing as a guest on Breakfast on April 22 before beginning as a host the following week.

He replaced Kiwi broadcasting icon John Campbell, who shifted into a new role of chief correspondent for TVNZ’s 1 News.

Santamaria returned to New Zealand after around 16 years presenting news bulletins for Al Jazeera in Qatar.

He was recruited by TVNZ’s head of news and current affairs Paul Yurisich.

Stuff understands concerns were raised with Yurisich over the process of Santamaria’s recruitment.

Yurisich, a former Al Jazeera colleague of Santamaria’s, also hired senior newsroom figure Mereana Hond from Al Jazeera in 2021.

Born in Auckland, Santamaria began his career as a sports reporter at 3 News (now known as Newshub) and has more than 20 years of experience working across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

He hosted several current affairs and economic programmes while at Al Jazeera.

Upon replacing Campbell, Santamaria paid tribute to the highly respected journalist he replaced.

“I’ve merely stepped into his shoes because you don’t replace John Campbell. He is one of those one-off broadcasters,” Santamaria said.