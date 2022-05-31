'Many lessons learned': TVNZ's CEO admits flaws in recruitment process after Kamahl Santamaria saga

Reports on Sunday said at least one woman in the newsroom had complained about Kamahl Santamaria’s inappropriate behaviour.

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power has ordered a review of recruitment processes at the state-owned broadcaster – admitting there have been “many lessons learned over the last few days”.

Speaking for the first time since star host Kamahl Santamaria resigned – under a cloud and after just 32 days on Breakfast – Power emailed staff on Tuesday afternoon to say those flaws have also been conceded to the Government.

Power's email has been leaked to Stuff.

“With regard to our recruitment policy more generally, we've advised the Minister of Broadcasting today that although in place, it’s my view that it [process] hasn't been followed consistently and needs to be reviewed,” Power's internal email said.

Supplied Kamahl Santamaria resigned after just 32 days on Breakfast.

Power advised that employment lawyer Margaret Robins has been hired to “review our policies, processes and practices to ensure they are fit for purpose and appropriately robust”.

He also informed staff “we do not tolerate harassment or inappropriate behaviour” – the first time TVNZ has acknowledged the issue of harassment since Santamaria quit.

Santamaria’s exit was announced on Saturday afternoon, with TVNZ saying it was down to a “family emergency”.

However, Stuff broke the news on Sunday that TVNZ's description was not the full story - with at least one female in the newsroom complaining about inappropriate behaviour from Santamaria.

Supplied TVNZ Head of News and Current Affairs, Paul Yurisich, previously worked with Santamaria at Al Jazeera in Qatar.

“We do not tolerate any form of harassment or inappropriate behaviour in the workplace. We're committed to providing a working environment that is inclusive and respectful.

“This is of the utmost importance.”

Power said the recommendations of the review would be “shared with all TVNZers”.

Power's email also said “there have been many lessons learned over the last few days”. He did not, however, say what those lessons were.

Santamaria returned to New Zealand after around 16 years presenting news bulletins for Al Jazeera in Qatar.

He was recruited by TVNZ's head of news and current affairs, Paul Yurisich, who worked with Santamaria at Al Jazeera.

TVNZ has continually refused to respond to questions from Stuff about Santamaria, including the process in which he was hired. Stuff understands concerns were raised with Yurisich over the process of Santamaria’s recruitment.

Power’s email said “if at any time you want to speak with me directly I'm always available”. Power has so far refused to answer questions from his company's own journalists.

In the wake of Power's update, a senior newsroom manager issued another office-wide email - saying they were “frankly quite disgusted” at colleagues leaking internal communications. However, that email has also been leaked.

Today Stuff revealed a lewd email sent by Santamaria during his employment at Al Jazeera.

The email, subject-lined “At the risk of embarrassing you…” was sent by Santamaria to a young, female, then-colleague in the Doha office of the respected global TV network.

In the document, Santamaria openly objectifies the appearance of the recipient, and, a second Al Jazeera colleague.

The email reads: “.. there is no more attractive outfit on a woman than the white blouse/black skirt combo...... and YOU are making it work, baby ;)

“(Between you and [name withheld], I may just combust!!)”

Santamaria signed off the email with three kisses “Xxx”.

Stuff has interviewed the recipient of the email, who also said Santamaria tried to kiss her - in the Al Jazeera newsroom - on at least two occasions.

supplied Simon Power, chief executive of TVNZ.

“Imagine this going on in parallel to him sending me inappropriate text messages and emails.

“That was really common practice.”

The woman described a power imbalance with top anchor Santamaria and resorted to hiding in the toilet to avoid him at work.

“I felt disgusting, I felt ashamed, I was mortified,” she said. “The fact that I was locking myself in a bathroom cubicle at work when I saw him coming, it was absolutely terrifying.”