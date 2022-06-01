Top Al Jazeera boss addresses staff after revelations over conduct of TVNZ's Kamahl Santamaria

A global boss at Al Jazeera has addressed employees, after Stuff revealed a lewd email sent by TV presenter Kamahl Santamaria during his 16 years at the broadcaster.

Stuff has obtained a leaked email sent by Giles Trendle, managing director of Al Jazeera English in Doha, Qatar.

According to his Al Jazeera profile, Trendle oversees an editorial crew of more than 400 in Doha, London, Washington DC and Kuala Lumpur as well as in over 70 bureaus around the world.

His email, titled “Working in a Safe Environment”, has been issued to all staff. On Tuesday, Stuff published Santamaria’s lewd email – in which the ex-TVNZ host openly objectified both the young, female recipient and a second colleague at Al Jazeera.

The recipient of Santamaria’s email told Stuff the TV presenter also attempted to kiss her in the Doha newsroom on at least two occasions and that she had resorted to hiding in the toilets to avoid him at work.

Supplied Former TVNZ presenter Kamahl Santamaria, who lasted 32 days on Breakfast.

Trendle has emailed staff to say: “All of us at Al Jazeera want to feel that we work in a safe and conducive working environment.

“One that is based on respect, co-operation and understanding, among other things.

“This is a reminder that there are policies and procedures in the Network's HR guidelines – available on the HR website on Tawasul [intranet] – that aim to ensure a positive and productive atmosphere.

“They are there to provide a framework for employees to feel able to come forward to raise workplace-related issues in a fair and reasonable way – and for managers to look into any grievances raised, and to consider and take whatever action is required.”

Trendle has not responded to calls or questions from Stuff.

Those questions include why he sent the email and whether he has any knowledge of complaints relating to Santamaria’s time working in the Middle East.

The Santamaria saga has become a high-profile issue for TVNZ and the Government after the new Breakfast host lasted only 32 days.

TVNZ said Santamaria resigned on Saturday because of a “family emergency” but the following day Stuff revealed TVNZ’s description was not the full story – with at least one female in their newsroom complaining about inappropriate behaviour.

Supplied TVNZ's head of news and current affairs, Paul Yurisich, who previously worked with ex-Breakfast presenter Kamahl Santamaria at Al Jazeera in Qatar.

Since then, the saga has escalated rapidly, with TVNZ chief executive Simon Power admitting to Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi that recruitment processes at the state-owned broadcaster have not been followed. Power has also ordered an external review to be carried out by top employment lawyer Margaret Robins.

Stuff understands concerns were raised with TVNZ’s head of news and current affairs Paul Yurisich – who used to work with Santamaria at Al Jazeera – over the process of Santamaria’s recruitment.

Both Yurisich and Power refuse to answer questions from Stuff.

According to his Al Jazeera profile, Trendle has been at the English channel of the respected news network since it launched in 2006.