'I apologise': TVNZ CEO sorry for claim Kamahl Santamaria quit over 'family emergency', head of news on leave

TVNZ head of news and current affairs Paul Yurisich, inset, previously worked with ex-Breakfast presenter Kamahl Santamaria at Al Jazeera in Qatar.

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power has issued an apology to staff for the state-owned broadcaster’s claim that Kamahl Santamaria had quit because of a “family emergency”.

Stuff understands Power addressed staff members on Thursday afternoon, saying the description was “wrong” and as chief executive “I apologise”.

The development coincides with TVNZ's head of news and current affairs, Paul Yurisich, going on leave as the aftermath of the saga continues.

Supplied Kamahl Santamaria lasted 32 days as a presenter on Breakfast.

Santamaria’s resignation was announced by TVNZ on Saturday. He had lasted just 32 days as a presenter on Breakfast.

But the day after TVNZ publicly claimed his exit was down to a “family emergency”, Stuff broke the news that TVNZ's claim was not the full story – with at least one female in the newsroom complaining about inappropriate behaviour from Santamaria.

Santamaria was recruited by Yurisich, who worked with Santamaria at Al Jazeera.

TVNZ has continually refused to respond to questions from Stuff about Santamaria, including the process in which he was hired. Stuff understands concerns were raised with Yurisich over Santamaria’s recruitment.

Yurisich is now on leave while an external review ordered by Power is carried out by an employment lawyer into TVNZ's hiring practices.

TVNZ's editor of news-gathering, Phil O’Sullivan, is now acting head of news and current affairs. Stuff understands O’Sullivan is well respected in the TVNZ newsroom.

“Paul Yurisich has decided to take leave during the period of the review,” a TVNZ spokesperson said.

“Phil O’Sullivan will be taking on the head of news and current affairs’ responsibilities during that time.”

supplied TVNZ chief executive Simon Power has apologised to staff for the state-owned broadcaster’s claim that Kamahl Santamaria had quit over a “family emergency”.

On Tuesday, Stuff obtained a leaked email from Power in which he admitted there had been “many lessons learned over the last few days”. He did not, however, say what those lessons were.

He also said employment lawyer Margaret Robins had been hired to “review our policies, processes and practices to ensure they are fit for purpose and appropriately robust”.

Power told staff “we do not tolerate harassment or inappropriate behaviour” – the first time TVNZ had acknowledged the issue of harassment since Santamaria quit.

“We do not tolerate any form of harassment or inappropriate behaviour in the workplace. We're committed to providing a working environment that is inclusive and respectful.

“This is of the utmost importance.”

Power said the recommendations of the review would be “shared with all TVNZers”.

Santamaria returned to New Zealand after about 16 years of presenting news bulletins for Al Jazeera in Qatar.

On Tuesday Stuff revealed a lewd email sent by Santamaria during his employment at Al Jazeera.

The email, subject-lined “At the risk of embarrassing you…” was sent by Santamaria to a young, female, then-colleague in the Doha office of the respected global TV network.

In the document, Santamaria openly objectifies the appearance of the recipient and a second Al Jazeera colleague.

The email reads: “[T]here is no more attractive outfit on a woman than the white blouse/black skirt combo...... and YOU are making it work, baby ;)

“(Between you and [name withheld], I may just combust!!)”

Santamaria signed off the email with three kisses “Xxx”.

Stuff has interviewed the recipient of the email, who also said Santamaria tried to kiss her in the Al Jazeera newsroom on at least two occasions.