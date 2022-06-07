TVNZ finalises terms for review in wake of Kamahl Santamaria resignation

TVNZ has finalised its terms of reference for an independent review into recruitment policies and practices.

The review comes after the resignation of Breakfast presenter Kamahl Santamaria at the end of May, which was originally described by the broadcaster as due to a “family emergency”.

The next day, Stuff revealed that TVNZ’s description was not the full story – with at least one female in that newsroom complaining about inappropriate behaviour.

Senior employment lawyer Margaret Robins will conduct the review of recruitment, as well as policies relating to internal workplace complaints.

READ MORE:

* TVNZ's spectacular own goal - and what should happen next

* Kamahl Santamaria's Breakfast resignation: What happened and why does it matter?

* 'I apologise': TVNZ CEO sorry for claim Kamahl Santamaria quit over 'family emergency', head of news on leave



The review will be completed within four weeks, with the results shared to staff and the wider public.

TVNZ CEO Simon Power said the organisation is striving for TVNZ to be a safe, respectful and enjoyable workplace.

“I believe we have a strong safety culture, but this is an opportunity to ensure that the TVNZ Harassment Policy and TVNZ Code are sufficient for any staff member who may find themselves needing support.”

TVNZ has continually refused to respond to questions from Stuff about Santamaria, including the process in which he was hired by Head of News and Current Affairs, Paul Yurisich.

Stuff understands concerns were raised with Yurisich over the process of Santamaria’s recruitment.

Yurisich is on leave as the saga continues.