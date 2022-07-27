UK prime minister contender debate presenter faints live on air

A televised UK Conservative party debate was paused when presenter Kate McCann fainted during the live broadcast.

The debate, between Tory leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, was interrupted by the sound of a loud crash off camera.

The live broadcast caught Truss’ shocked reaction before abruptly stopping.

TalkTV later confirmed in a Twitter statement that the cause of the disruption was a “medical issue”, and that the debate would be unable to continue.

TalkTV/The Sun Liz Truss gasped and grabbed her face as she heard a loud crash as she answered a question in the debate.

“Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”

A number of high-profile UK politicians have since sent their good wishes to McCann, including Foreign Office minister Amanda Milling and Welsh secretary Sir Robert Buckland.

McCann was hosting the TalkTV/The Sun event alone after her co-host, The Sun political editor Harry Cole, tested positive for Covid and was unable to attend.

Sunak and Truss reportedly continued the debate off-air, fielding questions from the television studio audience.

AP The Tory leadership race has been whittled down to just two candidates – Rishi Sunak (centre, in bottom row) and Liz Truss (top left-hand corner).

Prior to the medical event, Sunak and Truss were quizzed about the UK National Health Service and the cost of living.

The pair have attracted criticism for attacking each other during heated previous debates, however this most recent debate was noticeably calmer compared to previous clashes between them.

The leadership race will continue in coming months, with the new Conservative party leader set to be announced on 5 September.