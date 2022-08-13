Kabul Falling, Chameleon: Scam Likely among great podcasts to stream this weekend

The podcast Kabul Falling is now available to stream.

Kabul Falling

It’s been nearly one year since the Taliban took back control of Afghanistan and we saw chaotic scenes of Afghans desperately trying to flee the country all over the international news media.

This new eight-part podcast from Project Brazen and PRX tells some of the individual stories behind those distressing images, taking us into the lives of different Afghans and what Kabul was like for them in the days leading up to the Taliban’s takeover.

Hosted by British-Afghan journalist Nelufar Hedayat, Kabul Falling doesn’t feature any commentary from foreign policy wonks or academics – instead it’s all real stories from real people, and I think the show is better for it.

The stories are vivid and visceral, from the young female student journalist who was experiencing Taliban control of the country for the first time, to the father who cut up his sandaled feet walking for hours in the heat to collect his son from daycare.

The show also has a cinematic feel to it, with extensive use of atmospheric sound and an evocative soundtrack.

The first three episodes are available now on all major podcast platforms – and new ones come out every Monday.

Supplied Nelufar Hedayat is the host of Kabul Falling.

READ MORE:

* Narcissa, The Followers among the best new podcasts to listen to this weekend

* Welcome to Provincetown: Podcast offers up a beautiful series of character studies

* Project Unabom: Podcast takes deep-dive into one of the FBI's longest manhunts

* Zoetrope: Line of Duty creator and Star Wars actor combine for riveting podcast

* Drilled: The true-crime-style podcast about climate change you need to listen to



Chameleon: Scam Likely

Scam calls are a ubiquitous feature of modern life, and scammers seem to be endlessly innovative in coming up with new ways to get victims to part with their money.

This new season of Chameleon takes us inside a highly sophisticated and successful Indian call centre scam that managed to swindle US$300 million from tens of thousands of Americans, detailing the clever psychological tactics the scammers used to fool their victims and how they managed to evade authorities.

Host Yudhijit Bhattacharjee speaks not only to victims, but also to the government investigators who pieced together the clues that eventually led them to the transnational criminal ring that was pulling the strings of the whole operation.

Season three of Chameleon was brilliant, and I had high hopes for this latest season, but so far, it feels like it's lacking the personal touch that made last season so outstanding.

New episodes come out on all major podcast platforms every Monday, but subscribers to Sony’s “The Binge” can listen to all eight episodes now.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Former National Party leader, Simon Bridges, on his new Stuff podcast series.

Simon Bridges: Generally Famous

The former National Party leader and MP has made his podcasting debut in this new long-form interview series for Stuff.

The premise of the show is straightforward: every week, Bridges speaks to someone who is “generally famous, but always interesting” about their life and career.

The first episode was with the international rowing superstar Eric Murray, and this week featured Lucy Blakiston, founder of Gen Z news outlet, Shit You Should Care About.

So far, the conversations have been a balanced blend of honesty and lightheartedness, with an added spoonful of self-deprecating humour from host Bridges.

While his background is obviously in politics, rather than broadcasting, Bridges does seem to already have a knack for drawing interesting insights and stories out of his guests.

New episodes of Generally Famous come out every Wednesday morning on your favourite podcast app and at stuff.co.nz/generallyfamous