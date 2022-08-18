Industry: We ask an expert to explain what they are talking about

Season 2 of Industry is now available to stream on Neon.

Industry features a cast of smart 20-something recent graduates competing in the cutthroat world of London finance – a banking drama featuring more white lies and racy sex scenes than The Wolf of Wall Street.

But the hardest sell for Industry isn't the portrayal of a 'work hard/play hard' culture, or the chaotic lives of people in their 20s - it's the dialogue about day trading, ticker tapes, and CPS that delights the ear as much as it confuses the listener.

NEON/Supplied Myha’la Herrold as Harper, Industry’s enigmatic lead.

The British/American drama produced by Lena Dunham and co-written by two former bankers, resonates with a New Zealand audience – the work drinks, the awkward relationships, the cluttered desks, the hangovers, the highs and the regrets – we’ve been there. Kiwis go seeking it at the end of university, craving grad jobs in London and the US.

Season 2 is three episodes in on Neon and while we’re captivated by the show, the corporate chat washes straight over us. We’ve realised we have no idea what the heck these suited up, fast-talking Gen Z’s are on about.

We asked financial expert, Will, to translate the slang and jargon of this unforgiving corporate world.

CPS:

“Are there flow or colour slash currency ideas from the CPS end?”

This stands for cost per sale (or cost per trade in some quarters).

NEON/Supplied Industry more season two

Packaged derivatives:

“I formulated over two dozen bespoke macro trading strategies across a number of instruments, vanilla cash equities to exotic packaged derivatives.”

The most famous example of packaged derivatives – bundling together a bunch of bets that something will occur – is the collateralised debt obliations (CDOs) that caused the GFC (global financial collapse).

NEON/Supplied Industry Season Two

Sit on the tape:

“I want you to do nothing. Just sit on the tape.”

The tape is the system through which daily trades come in. I assume here they are suggesting to sit tight and do nothing but watch the screen.

Bulge bracket:

“They’re in the bulge bracket.”

It’s jargon. HSBC would be a bulge bracket bank – an investment bank of the largest category.

RIF:

“You’re dead on RIF.”

I had to Google this one! It’s HR for Reduction in Force – basically, the company laying people off.

Half a yard:

“Half a yard done, four cents.”

On the floor slang, means $500 million (a yard – $1 billion).

ESG:

“There’s some nice ESG in there.”

Environmental, Social, and Governance. Companies are measured against ESG – some investors will only opt to invest in companies with positive ESG optics.