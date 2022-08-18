New Zealand actress Simone Kessell joins the cast of Yellowjackets for season two

Kiwi actress Simone Kessell, star of Obi Wan Kenobi, Our Flag Means Death, and Muru, is set to join fellow New Zealand star Melanie Lynskey for the second season of Yellowjackets.

Kessell will be playing adult Lottie Matthews, the mysterious and central antagonist of the first season.

Neon Simone Kessell will join Yellowjackets as the adult version of Lottie

Lynskey received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress this year for her role as series lead Shauna Sadecki.

Kessell announced the news on her Instagram today, saying: “Who the f*uck is Lottie Matthew’s? I can finally tell you 😱Thrilled to be joining this honey hive of brilliant actors and creatives.”

Lynskey also posted on Instagram to celebrate Kessell joining the cast, writing: “The absolute joy I feel about @simonekessell joining our cast - I have admired this woman for over 20 years, since we were coming up together in Aotearoa. So thrilled for you Simone. I know you are going to be completely amazing. And now our brilliant, spooky, genius, beautiful @courtneyeaton is a REGULAR!! I need champagne ❤️💗❤️💗”

Kessell, born and raised in Auckland, has been a long fixture of New Zealand stage and screen, with roles in hit movie Stickmen and colonial TV drama Greenstone.

Lynskey’s breakout role in Yellowjackets has earned plenty of praise from fans and critics, and she is enjoying the attention at this stage of her near 30-year career in both film and television.

The cast of Yellowjackets’ second season is growing, with Six Feet Under star Lauren Ambrose announced last week to join the Emmy-nominated show.

Kessell can be seen now on Obi Wan Kenobi, playing Princess Leia’s mother, and in the Urewera raids film Muru, opening across Aotearoa on September 1st.