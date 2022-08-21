'We love NZ': LOTR The Rings of Power earns high praise for Kiwi film industry

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2.

As the latest screen adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's works - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - premieres on Prime Video, Amazon’s show-runners and actors have heaped praise on the New Zealand film industry. So why did they leave? Kelly Dennett and Craig Hoyle report.

Patrick McKay, showrunner for Lord of the Rings: The Power of the Rings points to the pounamu hanging around his neck when asked about his time in New Zealand during press interviews at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills.

It had been sent to him as a kind of good luck omen ahead of the show’s LA premiere on Tuesday: ‘‘We love New Zealand and we’re so incredibly grateful we got to spend so much time there with our families and the crew making this show,’’ he told the Sunday Star-Times.

The New Zealand connection is just as strong for executive producer Lindsey Weber. Her young children had only the day before been on the phone from Los Angeles to their friends in Auckland.

Speaking in Los Angeles this week, the pair, like the actors in the series, appear smitten: they loved filming the first season of the highly-anticipated series in New Zealand over the last few years, and they echo what the rest of the cast say - they’re gutted not to return.

During filming Weber and McKay were living in Auckland - McKay in Herne Bay - and said they made lasting friendships with New Zealanders.

Said Weber: “It’s definitely a hard departure. We made some really close friendships in addition to working relationships with people there and I hope we'll stay in touch with them all.”

At one point during the pandemic the series was thought to be the only production being shot in the world thanks to strict Covid-19 protocols – but in 2021, shortly after production of the first series wrapped, Amazon bosses announced that the remainder of the billion-dollar multi-series contract would be shot in the United Kingdom.

Ben Rothstein/Amazon Nazanin Boniadi plays Bronwyn in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The decision to shift filming was despite a generous rebate offered by the Government for filming here: Amazon said it wanted to expand its production footprint and investment in UK studios, where many of its actors are also based.

A generous rebate from the UK government also came into play, with Variety reporting Amazon was offered a quarter of production expenditure in location incentives.

High praise for Aotearoa

Weber and McKay both raved about New Zealand, its landscape and people, and its film crew - many of whom had worked on The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings (LOTR) film trilogies with Peter Jackson.

Actors also had high praise, describing how they were invited into New Zealanders’ homes, welcomed with pōwhiri, and toured the country as much as they could.

“We literally couldn’t have done it without [NZ crew], every single one of them,” said Weber.

“Everyone played an important role, and they worked so hard for so long. It was really not just coming to work and doing a job, you could see it meant something to them, they cared about Tolkien. A lot of the crew had worked on the films … and that was of incredible value to us.”

Kelly Dennett Writer Patrick McKay and executive producer Lindsey Weber talk Amazon's Lord of the Rings series.

While Amazon bosses hunted high and low for a location around the world, New Zealand had enormous appeal from the beginning, she explained.

“Truthfully there are only so many ports in the world that can dock a boat this size. It was quite a busy time in the world, and obviously New Zealand had a great legacy, and that was clearly a value.

“Like any big decision the studio wanted to do due diligence on looking all around the world, and it wound up being the best place. It had great locations and a wonderful crew and legacy knowledge on the franchise and the property, so it ended up being a fantastic fit.”

The New Zealand Film Commission said it was proud to have played a key role in attracting the series, saying the country’s two-decade association with Middle Earth had been instrumental in developing the country’s screen sector, as well as luring millions of tourists.

More than 1200 New Zealanders worked on the series, and it was shot across 38 locations – 15 of those in Auckland, with others including Coromandel, Central Otago, Kahurangi National Park, and Queenstown.

Ben Rothstein/Amazon Writer Patrick McKay (left) on location during filming of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

It also used Auckland Film Studios, Kumeu Film Studios and Kelly Park Film Studios.

Local businesses like Wēta FX and Wētā Workshop were involved in the production, as well as others like helicopter and transport services, and others providing lighting, catering, and other equipment.

British actor Lloyd Owen told Stuff the New Zealand crew was “incredible” and created a lovely atmosphere on set “that was different to filming in the US …or UK.

“There’s a different vibe in New Zealand… you’re grounded.

“I don’t know how to describe it, but there’s a professionalism there, and there’s an attitude of, there’s no panic.”

News of the shift had surprised and disappointed the cast.

“I had so many plans,” said Owen. “It’s a real life lesson - being there thinking, I might be here six years, and then, so, so annoyed at myself I didn’t take more opportunity.”

Added Charles Edwards - who also had a role in hit series Downton Abbey - “It’s sad, but obviously decisions like that are taken and we know nothing about it, we don't know why it happened.”

Amazon/Supplied The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was shot in 38 locations across NZ.

A lasting legacy

Industry members spoken to were pragmatic when discussing the loss of the series – a significant contrast to the excitement and thrill when Peter Jackson first announced Lord of the Rings would be shot in Aotearoa.

The Film Commission’s head of international attractions Philippa Mossman said the show’s praise of New Zealand “is gold for us” and she and head of incentives, Catherine Bates, said despite the subsequent move to the UK, the shooting of series one had cemented New Zealand’s Middle Earth crown.

“They will speak with other productions about their experiences in New Zealand, and that testimony is very powerful.”

The series’ move was a surprise, said Bates, “and we do see it as a loss… Any production that we can’t secure is a loss… However, since that time there have been many other international productions that have come here, and are continuing to enquire. There’s quite strong interest in New Zealand.”

Said Mossman: “It was a very, very large production, and when they left it opened up that capacity. That’s both the capacity of studio infrastructure where these shows need to base themselves, but also the crew capacity - that capacity was opened up in a way that no-one foresaw, so that was of great interest to other shows who then were able to start considering New Zealand, and in some cases have committed their productions here.”

There are five international productions that are either being shot in New Zealand or are in post-production, and another four in pre-production which the commission hopes to announce shortly. The popular Netflix series Sweet Tooth is shooting its third season in Auckland, as well as Avatar and Power Rangers.

Moving forward, Mossman said the financial bottom line was essential in continuing to lure further productions but at a 20% baseline incentive, “we’re about the middle of the road. If we can get the 25% over, that does make us really competitive.”

Economics aside, Massey University Senior Lecturer Tanya Marriott said having LOTR back in New Zealand had had a “huge impact”, inspiring another generation of film graduates.

Supplied Tanya Marriott is the programme co-ordinator for Massey University’s Bachelor of Design degree.

“When I was a young graduate coming out of design school I ended up working on the first Rings trilogy, and that legacy has just continued on,” said Marriott.

Vaughan Slinn, a senior tutor in creative and screen practice at Te Kura O Toi Whakaari O Aotearoa: New Zealand Drama School, said the original LOTR trilogy was a “watershed moment” for the Kiwi industry.

“We currently have some of the finest film technicians in the world working here, and experience gained from the original trilogy has been a catalyst to this,” said Slinn.

Added Marriott: “When you get a large production like the Lord of the Rings TV series come in, what it does is it opens up a ton of jobs in that creative space that may not have been available with smaller productions.”

Massey University runs the Wētā Workshop School in collaboration with the production studio industry-linked courses at a postgraduate level, and students from the school have been working on the Rings series.

This collaboration has supported the development of undergraduate study in entertainment design, and a cohort of students will shortly graduate from the university’s brand-new Bachelor of Concept Design degree.

Ben Rothstein/Amazon Morfydd Clark plays the lead character Galadriel, in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

There’s also been high demand for shorter industry-focused courses, with an “influx” of students seeking to enter the film industry: a phenomenon also observed by Yoobee Colleges CEO Ana Maria Rivera.

Rivera oversees the South Seas Film School, which set up a programme to train students for set design in anticipation of the LOTR series.

“Lord of the Rings was amazing for attracting people into the sector, and then the shortages in the sector mean these grads are going into jobs pretty much as soon as they’ve finished,” said Rivera.

“Those graduates are in such hot demand, we’re having to tell the industry not to take them before they’ve graduated. Let them finish their course!”

Slinn said it had been rewarding to see several current and former acting students scoop major roles on the new series.

“The significance of such an opportunity is immense – the chance to build an international career, and to have a vehicle that catapults them onto the global stage. Such opportunities are rare, and deeply valued.”

Room for improvement

Denise Roche, director of Equity NZ, the union representing local actors, said while it was “always really good” to have international productions in the country, as it boosted the local economy, showcased New Zealand on a global stage, and created work for crew and support services, she hoped in the future to see more roles being given to local actors.

“I think it’s great that the cast are talking up their experience of NZ, it all enhances our reputation as a place to make films, but I think we could be doing a lot better to build a sustainable industry here in Aotearoa by leveraging off international productions.

“We just need to make sure that everybody gets a fair shake. Most of our ambitious young people have to leave the country to make a name for themselves. It’s disheartening when big productions come here and they can’t get a look-in.”

Marriott said it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing for graduates to head overseas, as many returned to senior positions in our local industry.

“I think it’s really crucial in New Zealand that we don’t stay siloed down here, and that we do go overseas, gain that experience and bring it back. It keeps the industry really rich.”

David White/Stuff Denise Roche is the director of Equity NZ, the union representing local actors.

Roche said she understood just one local actor was going on to the UK to continue filming, and “very few” were cast in leading roles. While initial discussions with LOTR bosses had been “very positive”, with the expectation they’d be filming for several years, “I do feel the promise of what we expected hasn’t been realised”.

“It’s a chicken and egg situation. A lot of international productions don’t know that we’ve got great talent in New Zealand, and so they’ll cast internationally. And because New Zealanders don’t get a chance to experience working on an international production in their own country, they don’t get to build their careers, which feeds into the international thinking that we don’t have the talent here.”

She’d like to see a quota system for performers, as Australia has, attaching incentives for casting local actors. She said initial conversations with the Government had been positive.

“We’re not the only people talking about this - editors and writers barely get a look-in either… What you want from an international production is that when they up sticks and leave the country, that they have helped build our local industry.”

Roche added the Screen Industry Workers Bill would be having its second reading next week - it creates better floor and wage conditions - and the union will soon be meeting with the immigration minister to talk about ways New Zealanders could better be filling those roles. She thinks the industry could be having a much better relationship with international productions, to negotiate pay rates and conditions that are consistent internationally.

“There’s been very little pushback on importing international performers, and so we could be doing more to ensure that there is a genuine attempt to look for New Zealanders to fill those roles.”

President of the Screen Industry Guild, Brendon Furey, is philosophical talking about kissing goodbye to “unprecedented” amounts of spending on the show - and wonders if the show was intended to be a loss-leader simply to pull people into Prime Video’s streaming services.

“In some ways it was really good for the New Zealand film industry, and in other ways it was a bit too big for us. Season two would’ve tied up Auckland’s studio complexes for a year without actually shooting, which would’ve been a disaster for the local industry. So you know, I guess having these huge juggernauts is a good thing for the country overall, but it has a negative side too.”

Furey said the biggest benefit was a five-year infrastructure investment the series had made, which the country gets to keep: “There were a billion dollars of direct foreign investment pouring into the country, and a whole lot of people were upskilled as a result.

“I don’t think it’s that much of a loss. There are other shows to replace it that won’t lock up our production for a year without shooting. There’s no use crying over spilt milk. Look forward, not back.

New Zealand, Furey added, was a “tiny blip” in an international pool, and he didn’t think there was anything that could have done differently.

“It was an interesting decision for them to come here in the first place. Covid made NZ seem very small and untenable to them, and I can understand why they left.”

Rivera said the overall impact of LOTR had been “incredibly positive” for New Zealand, and connected our local industry into the global film scene.

“We just need to keep attracting big productions here, and have them stay.”