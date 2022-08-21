House Of The Dragon: What the critics are saying

Set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, new fantasy drama series House Of The Dragon tells the story of the Targaryen dynasty.

For three years Game Of Thrones fans have been left wanting, after an eighth season left viewers disappointed and proved unpopular among online critics.

But on Monday House Of The Dragon, the highly anticipated prequel to the fantasy series known for its dragons, brutal sex-scenes, incest and bloody battles, will debut on Soho and Neon at 1pm.

Centring on House Targaryen, blonde wigs in tow, House Of The Dragon is set 200 years before Game Of Thrones. It focusses on the events leading up to the “Dance of the Dragons” – a bitter “war of succession”.

We scoured the online reviews to see if the GoT prequel will live up the hype of its predecessor. The consensus, it seems, is House of the Dragon is good, but not quite peak GoT good.

One thing is clear. There will be dragons, and plenty of them.

Popular review website Rotten Tomatoes had accumulated 350 critic ratings on Sunday morning, amounting to an 85% positive rating. While much higher than the final GoT season which garnered only 55%, it falls short of earlier seasons which ranged from 90% to 97%.

HBO/Supplied Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon.

For context, popular TV shows Only Murders In The Building and the final season of Better Call Saul rendered a 100% and 99% respectively.

‘Reassuringly familiar’

From the UK, the Times gave the upcoming series a five-star rating, calling it “visually sumptuous, well acted (for the most part), crisply written and cleverly pitched”.

It suggests the show will both be accessible to anyone not familiar with the hugely popular GoT but “reassuringly familiar” for any die-hard fans of the original series.

And there is promise of violence, blood and the “c-word”. However, the graphic sex scenes Thrones was known for are a little more restrained.

‘Overloads on Targaryens in Bad Wigs’

The Hollywood Reporter suggested dragon fans will be happy – as there are more than enough to satisfy, and the visuals are impressive, but bemoans the lack of variety in characters and geographical settings, as well as the time-leaps throughout the early episodes.

“There’s a lot that’s impressive in the first six episodes, but it’s as safe as a show with incest, gore and horrifying depictions of childbirth could possibly be. It needs to find its own voice, though if that voice remains this Targaryen-y, winter may be coming for my once burning curiosity.”

A ‘roaring success’

The Guardian, however, praised the GoT prequel as a “roaring success”. Again, dragon fans need not worry, there are plenty. Viewers are also promised plenty of blood, beatings, “boobs” and incest.

“House of the Dragon looks set fair to become the game of political seven-dimensional chess that its predecessor was, designed to reward diehard fantasy fans in full measure without alienating the masses that will propel it to the top of the ratings.”

’A strange beast’

The BBC goes one star short of brilliance, with a four-star rating and praise for its big budget visuals. The series is described as a “rich, textured work, sharply written and handsomely directed”.

It suggests – at least on the surface – the new series is similar to GoT, but different enough it could prove “alienating” to anyone looking for the exact “high” of Game of Thrones.

“From the outset, this is a darker, more solemn, more sophisticated piece – one that lacks the broad, accessible strokes of early Game of Thrones, or its vibrant, colourful characters. There is not a Joffrey to hate here, or a Tyrion to root for. These people are complex in ways that can often make them opaque and challenging, perhaps even unlikeable. But that doesn't mean they're not interesting.”

Supplied House of the Dragon premieres on Soho and Neon on Monday at 1pm.

’A less addictive game’

CNN is a little less forthcoming with the praise for House of the Dragon. Once again, viewers are promised plenty of dragons, and the bigger budget is declared to have paid off in the visual department. But while House of the Dragon is “not bad ... it doesn't produce the sort of characters that defined and elevated its predecessor to prestige TV royalty.”

“Eleven years after the first series made its debut, the TV world has changed. And at its best, both this series and HBO will likely have to settle for a smaller, more qualified, less-decisive victory.”

‘Awkward pacing’

Dragons and wigs aside, Time highlighted the show’s “awkward pacing” and time-leaps throughout episodes, “leapfrogging viewers from one morass of court intrigue to the next without adequately smoothing the transitions ... this particular chronological structure makes for a choppy introduction to the Targaryen saga”.

All up, though, House of the Dragon is praised as a “pretty decent show”, despite “structural flaws, elements that come across as excessively derivative, a yawning void where thematic resonance should be”.

“It’s solid enough to entertain Thrones viewers who preferred that show’s focused, dialogue-rich early seasons to the bloated, combat-packed spectacle it devolved into later.”