Sparactus actor Ioane 'John' King dies, age 49

New Zealand actor Ioane ‘John’ King, who played gladiator Rhaskos in the TV series Spartacus, has died. He was 49.

King’s co-star Manu Bennett paid tribute to his former co-star on Friday, saying King was “truly one of the brothers”.

“John had a long battle with cancer but faced that fight with dignity & a constant resolve not to be defeated,” he wrote adding that King had originally been hired as an extra but won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos.

“I remember John most fondly for his huge grin & sparkle in his eye when he would welcome me & others onto set each day offering the Gladiatorial forearm handshake & acknowledging in his deep raspy voice, ‘Brother!’ He was one of the boys who held the team together & wore the B brand for the House Of Batiatus upon his forearm with so much pride.”

King had adenocarcinoma cancer, which spread to his pancreas and other organs, Deadline reported.

The action adventure Starz series, Spartacus, was filmed in New Zealand and ran for four seasons. It ended in 2013.

Its lead actor Andy Whitfield died from non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2011 at the age of 39.