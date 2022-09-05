Celebrity Treasure Island remembers Inga 'The Winger' Tuigamala who was set to appear but never got to compete on new season

Reality TV show Celebrity Treasure Island has paid tribute to late All Black Inga Tuigamala – known affectionately as “Inga the Winger” – who was set to appear on season six prior to his death in February.

“Inga Tuigamala had travelled north with the cast and was present over the pre-production days. He left before filming started to seek medical attention,” a TVNZ spokesperson told Stuff at the time.

CTI co-host Matt Chisholm opened episode one of the latest season of the show on Monday night acknowledging “the passing of a great man”.

“A man who, as you know, was meant to play this game alongside you all.”

tvnz The line up of contenders for Celebrity Treasure Island 2022.

Pre-production clips showed Tuigamala introducing himself in high-spirits, full of smiles and energy in Northland’s windy Whale Bay where the show was filmed.

“I’m so sad that we’re about to start this game without Inga” former Black Fern turned sports journalist and CTI 2022 contender, Melodie Robinson said.

“I’ve heard so many amazing stories from his past and present. I wish that he was here with us, so he could tell these stories and bring these stories to life.

“They were stories of courage and unexpected successes.”

Robinson remembered Tuigamala’s joy in helping others and his “naughty sense of humour”.

”Inga never quit, he never gave up, he’d be super disappointed if we didn’t finish this out. Because that’s the kind of guy he was, he never gave up.”

Co-host Bree Tomasel announced $5000 of the show’s prize money would be given to the charity Tuigamala was set to play for, Alliance Health Plus.

Tuigamala passed away from a “heart-related” health issue in Auckland, aged 52. He had spent the last six months of his life campaigning to improve Pasifika health and wellbeing and appeared on season two of Match Fit on TV3.