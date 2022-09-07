House of Dragon: Sharp-sighted fans spot major CGI error

House of the Dragon, eyes of a hawk: fans noticed an error in King Viserys’ get-up.

HBO’s sharp-sighted House of the Dragon fans were quick to spot the show’s first CGI error in the third episode, sharing screenshots of the glitch, which have since gone viral.

In the Game of Thrones prequel series, ruler of the seven kingdoms King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine, suffers from a flesh-eating infection – by episode three, set two years forward from the previous instalment, King Viserys’ infection has caused him to lose two fingers from his left hand.

Except in the newest episode, hawk-eyed fans noticed Paddy Considine can still be clearly seen sporting a green glove in one scene, which the editing team had failed to catch.

Fans soon shared their photos of the CGI slip, which have made the rounds on Twitter.

The incident recalled the infamous moment in Season 8 of Game of Thrones – where a takeaway coffee cup can be clearly seen in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

The fan backlash led HBO to troll them back on Twitter, as the network acknowledged the rogue coffee cup in a tweet: "News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”