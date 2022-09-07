House of Hammer: Bite mark image will be removed from series after viewers point out it isn't real

An image of a bite mark is set to be removed from the House of Hammer documentary series after viewers pointed out it was not real.

The series which is about actor Armie Hammer features an episode where Hammer’s ex, Courtney Vucekovich talks about her relationship with Hammer and the alleged injuries she sustained.

In the first episode, the image of a bite mark is shown, with the caption reading “Courtney’s shoulder”.

house of hammer/discovery The bite mark in House of Hammer which viewers say is from Pintrest.

Vucekovich tells viewers: “I would have like hand marks that would stay on my body. I think Armie took that picture. He bites really hard and he tells you to wear them, like a badge of honour.”

However, attentive viewers have now pointed out on social media that the picture originated on Pinterest and is in fact a tattoo.

In a statement to People, Vucekovich explained how the picture ended up on House of Hammer.

"When you are love-bombed, you receive multiple images in rapid succession. During my time with Armie, I received numerous messages including countless images and videos.The bite mark shown was a photo sent by Armie within our archived text thread and over a year later, I believed it to have been a photo of me given that I have dozens of photos depicting his abuse on my body."

Getty/Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment House of Hammer is about controversial actor Armie Hammer.

A spokesperson for Talos Films, who made the doco, told People: We take seriously the responsibility of representing victims' stories. When new information came forward about this series we immediately began investigating it and will make any appropriate changes as quickly as possible.”

The photo is now in the process of being removed from the doco-series, the said, which is currently available on Three Now and will land on Sky next month.

In July 2020, Elizabeth Chambers, who has two kids with Hammer, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Months later, Hammer became embroiled in controversy after messages allegedly from the actor detailing violent sexual fantasies were leaked online. He was later accused of rape, which he has denied.