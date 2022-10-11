Meghan Markle's Archetypes, Napoleon and building empires: Podcasts that delve into history

Archetypes

Meghan Markle’s long-anticipated Spotify podcast is well underway, so it would feel remiss not to mention the show in this week’s column.

The podcast promises to “investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that try to hold women back” (such as Dragon Lady, Bimbo, Angry Black Woman and Diva), and it does so with a lineup of Markle’s famous friends, including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Constance Wu and Ziwe.

I’ve found the most interesting bits in the episodes so far have been when Markle and her guests look back at the etymology of each label. For example, in the episode with Mariah Carey, there’s some fascinating history about how negative connotations with the term ‘diva’ have only developed relatively recently.

It needs to be said that your pre-existing feelings about Markle will likely shape how you feel about Archetypes: in other words, if you find it difficult to empathise with powerful women who have millions of dollars at their disposal talking about barriers they’ve faced, then this podcast probably isn’t for you.

New episodes of Archetypes come out on Spotify every Tuesday.

spotify Meghan Markle recording her podcast, Archetypes.

Olivia Hemus Historian William Dalrymple co-hosts the podcast Empire.

Empire

I have two excellent history podcasts for you to listen to this week. The first one, Empire, looks at the rise and fall of significant empires in history, and considers how these empires still affect the world we live in today.

The first season delves into the British Empire in India, taking listeners from the arrival of the East India Company in 1608, all the way up to India’s independence in 1947.

Hosts William Dalrymple (a historian) and Anita Anand (a broadcaster) have natural rapport that’s engaging and interesting to listen to, which I suppose is just as well because the podcast is purely conversational – there are no flashy sound effects, music or guest interviews to help carry the narrative of each episode.

While Dalrymple and Anand do a commendable job of making Empire as entertaining and accessible as possible, I do think some knowledge about Britain’s colonisation of India is needed to enjoy this first season, otherwise you might find yourself a little lost in some of the detail.

New episodes come out on Tuesdays on your chosen podcast platform.

Carys Monteath/Stuff Host Paul McGann (known for his acting roles in Doctor Who, Luther and Withnail and I) paints a vivid picture of Napoleon.

Napoleon

The other recently arrived history podcast you might like is one from UK podcast network Noiser about the French military leader and emperor, Napoleon Bonaparte.

The series is more highly produced than Empire, with a wide range of expert interviews, dramatic narration and immersive audio design.

Host Paul McGann (known for his acting roles in Doctor Who, Luther and Withnail and I) paints a vivid picture of who Bonaparte was: his childhood on the Mediterranean island of Corsica in the 1770s, his rapid rise within the French military, his bumpy marriage to his first wife Joséphine and, of course, his brutal, cut-throat character.

The series is told in the same style as Noiser’s award-winning series that McGann also hosts called Real Dictators, so if you get through all six episodes of Napoleon and feel like more, have a browse through the plentiful Real Dictators archive.

All episodes of Napoleon are available to listen to now on all major podcast platforms.