Emmys 2022 live: White Lotus leads the pack, Kiwi Melanie Lynskey misses out

Australian actor Murray Bartlett took home an Emmy for his role in the HBO series White Lotus.

It was a huge effort for The White Lotus on Tuesday, taking home five awards.

On stage, the show got a special shout out as a labour of love – made through the most difficult parts of the pandemic. "You showed up every day in the face of global uncertainty away from loved ones," said one producer, speaking of the show's cast and crew.

