Emmys 2022: Kiwi Melanie Lynskey misses out for Yellowjackets, mum 'devastated'

New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey has lost the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Zendaya at this year’s Emmy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles, California.

Lynskey’s mother, Kay, told Stuff she was “devastated” by the loss.

Trae Patton/Getty Images Melanie Lynskey arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held in downtown Los Angeles, California.

“I’m at home on my own with my dog, and I was quietly confident. But I’m not minimising it – she was still nominated,” Kay said from Taranaki.

“We’re desperately proud of her ... For me as her mum, I just feel she’s done great, everything considered – her longevity in the business, her commitment, everything.

“She won the Critic’s Choice, but you can’t win everything, can you.”

Lynskey was nominated for her role in Yellowjackets, the story of an all-girls team of high school soccer players who try to survive after their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness.

Supplied Melanie Lynskey in a scene from Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets involved an ensemble cast, with Lynskey starring as the adult version of Shauna Sheridan.

Supplied Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets.

Yellowjackets is currently shooting its second season in Vancouver, Canada, and is also nominated for six other Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Castmate Christina Ricci, who plays Misty Quigley in the series, lost the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.