Emmys 2022: What was the song Sheryl Lee Ralph sang in her acceptance speech?

Sheryl Lee Ralph stopped the Emmy Awards show Monday by accepting the best supporting actress comedy award for Abbott Elementary with a brief but rousing song of affirmation.

“I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs,” she belted out.

Mark Terrill Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary.

She then encouraged anyone doubting their dream – “I am here to tell you this is what believing looks like.”

The audience, including Lizzo and many of television's biggest stars, leapt to their feet to cheer on Ralph.

Mark Terrill Lizzo reacts to Sheryl Lee Ralph winning the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress.

The song was Endangered Species, released by Dianne Reeves in 1994.

Ralph plays a religious education teacher in the comedy set in a fictional school in Philadelphia, on Disney+ in New Zealand.

Her win is only the second time a black actress has won in that category, though according to this round-up by Essence there have been winners in other comedy categories amongst the 35 black women who have taken home an Emmy in the 74 years the awards have been running.

The other was Jackee Harry for 227, way back in 1987, and she took to Twitter to express her delight at no longer being alone in the honour.

Speaking backstage, Ralph told the Sydney Morning Herald she had been singing that song “for years”.

“I think of myself as an artist, a woman, and a woman of colour, as an endangered species.

"I am an artist and I know where my voice belongs. And there are so many young actors, artists, who think they know what they're going to do ... find your voice and put it where it belongs," she said.

Ralph’s speech looks certain to become one of the night’s most electrifying moments. It was a nod, she said, to “that little five-year-old girl who watched TV on a Sunday night when Tinkerbell came up around the steeple and put stars everywhere.”

“[I said to myself] I am gonna be an actress, I am going to Hollywood, and I am going to drive a Mustang. And the fact that I am here, after all this time, being recognised. Oh my God, I have got the golden ticket.”

